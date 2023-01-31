Jump to content

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk ‘deeply sorry’ for racial slur in TikTok video

The Ukraine winger, who joined the Blues this month for £89m, ‘regrets’ the social media post from July last year

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 31 January 2023 14:07
Comments
<p>Blockbuster deals for the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk have driven Premier League spending in January to record levels (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Blockbuster deals for the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk have driven Premier League spending in January to record levels (Martin Rickett/PA)

(PA Wire)

Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video.

The Chelsea star, who joined from Shakhtar Donestk this month for £89 million, is “deeply sorry for any offence caused” by the July 2022 post.

The 22-year-old was reciting a rap song in the video, which has since been removed.

Mudryk’s representative said in a statement: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused.

“While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”

Despite the context, with Mudryk reciting the lyrics from Lil Baby song 'Freestyle', anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the language.

Kick It Out said in a statement: “The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.”

