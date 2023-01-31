Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video.

The Chelsea star, who joined from Shakhtar Donestk this month for £89 million, is “deeply sorry for any offence caused” by the July 2022 post.

The 22-year-old was reciting a rap song in the video, which has since been removed.

Mudryk’s representative said in a statement: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused.

“While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”

Despite the context, with Mudryk reciting the lyrics from Lil Baby song 'Freestyle', anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the language.

Kick It Out said in a statement: “The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.”