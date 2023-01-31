Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk ‘deeply sorry’ for racial slur in TikTok video
The Ukraine winger, who joined the Blues this month for £89m, ‘regrets’ the social media post from July last year
Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video.
The Chelsea star, who joined from Shakhtar Donestk this month for £89 million, is “deeply sorry for any offence caused” by the July 2022 post.
The 22-year-old was reciting a rap song in the video, which has since been removed.
Mudryk’s representative said in a statement: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused.
“While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”
Despite the context, with Mudryk reciting the lyrics from Lil Baby song 'Freestyle', anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the language.
Kick It Out said in a statement: “The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.”
