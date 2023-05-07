Jump to content

Liveupdated1683471844

Nantes vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nantes take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471822

Nantes vs Strasbourg

7 May 2023 16:03
1683471522

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Match ends, Nantes 0, Strasbourg 2.

7 May 2023 15:58
1683471484

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Strasbourg 2.

7 May 2023 15:58
1683471400

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).

7 May 2023 15:56
1683471344

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Frédéric Guilbert (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 15:55
1683471293

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Ignatius Ganago (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 May 2023 15:54
1683471251

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Dimitri Liénard.

7 May 2023 15:54
1683471212

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Jean-Eudes Aholou.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471192

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Lucas Perrin.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471100

Nantes vs Strasbourg

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Lucas Perrin.

7 May 2023 15:51

