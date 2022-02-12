Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight
All you need to know ahead of today’s big game in Italy
Another crucial battle at the top of Serie A takes place on Saturday evening, as reigning champions Inter Milan head to second-placed Napoli.
Following AC Milan’s comeback win in the derby a week ago, just one point separates the top three in Italy - though leaders Inter do still have the game in hand which could prove a blessing for them as their form stutters somewhat.
Napoli are the most in-form team in the country and know they’ll go top of the league with victory on home soil, while they’ll also be keen to avenge the 3-2 reversal against the champions earlier in the season after taking an early lead.
Inter’s last win away from home in the league came in mid-December against bottom club Salernitana.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 5pm GMT on Saturday, 12 February.
Where can I watch it?
This match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, which joins 15 minutes into the game after the UK blackout has ended. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
Team news and predicted line-ups
Hirving Lozano is the only Napoli player sidelined, while Inter will be missing their injured forward Joaquin Correa and new wing-back arrival Robin Gosens. More crucially, centre-back Alessandro Bastoni faces a two-match suspension.
NAP - Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui, Ruiz, Lobotka, Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, Osimhen
INT - Handanovic, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Martinez, Dzeko
Recent form
Inter lost the derby in their last league outing, just their second league defeat all season. They have won four, drawn one and lost one of the last six in Serie A. Most recently, they beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Coppa Italia.
Napoli have won four in a row, also with one draw and defeat in the last six. They were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Fiorentina before the international break.
Odds
Napoli 20/11
Draw 37/15
Inter 32/19
Prediction
Inter to bounce back from derby disappointment and at least keep their hosts at arm’s length this time. Napoli 2-2 Inter Milan.
