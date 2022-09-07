✕ Close Klopp hoping for fourth time lucky at Napoli; rages at 'embarrassing question'

Napoli is the destination for Liverpool’s opening Champions League fixture of the season in what will prove to be a difficult encounter for Jurgen Klopp’s underperforming side. Klopp’s side have lost their last two visits to Naples and were beaten here in 2018 and 2019 whilst also being held to a 1-1 draw with Gli Azzurri at Anfield during the latter campaign.

Liverpool were runners-up in the Champions League last season after losing to Real Madrid in the Paris final but have never failed to reach the knockout rounds under the German boss. However, the Reds have had an indifferent start to their Premier League campaign with just two wins from their opening six games and look far away from their best form.

Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli have made an excellent start to the season. Despite a summer that saw them lose club legends in Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens, as well as Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, they are second in Serie A following an unbeaten start. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lead a new-look team that has seen them net 12 goals in six games including two in a comeback victory against Lazio last Saturday.

Follow all the action as Liverpool travel to Napoli in search of victory in their opening Champions League fixture: