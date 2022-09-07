Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool get their Champions League campaign underway tonight as they travel to Napoli in the opening match of Group A.

The Reds face an intriguing draw alongside Ajax and Rangers and begin the first of what should be three difficult trips to a stadium where they have lost their last two matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten in Naples in 2018 and 2019 and under Luciano Spalletti the Italian side have made a good start to the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries and have picked up just two wins from their opening six fixtures. .

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Napoli vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the Liverpool team news?

Thiago’s return to training was a welcome sight, while Diogo Jota is now back following his involvement against Everton. It leaves Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the treament room while Fabio Carvalho is a doubt with a dead leg.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Arthur, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Odds

Napoli: 13/5

Draw: 14/5

Liverpool: 19/20

Prediction

Liverpool have been awful on both previous trips to Napoli and the timing of this meeting does Jurgen Klopp no favours after his team’s start to the season. The hosts are refreshed and flying in Serie A. If the Reds can get out with a draw, it would be a very good result. Napoli 1-1 Liverpool