Napoli reach £25.4million agreement with Man Utd for Scott McTominay

Serie A side Napoli have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United over a 30million euros (£25.4m) deal for midfielder Scott McTominay, the PA news agency understands.

However, it is understood the prospective move depends on the Scotland international’s willingness to leave Old Trafford, and that there is significant ground still to cover.

McTominay’s departure would create leeway for United to bring in another midfielder, with Paris St Germain’s Manuel Ugarte firmly in their sights, and the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules a significant factor.

The Scot has been used as a substitute in all three of United’s games to date this season, but made 43 appearances during the last campaign including a start in the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

Academy graduate McTominay, who arrived at United in 2012 and made his senior debut against Arsenal five years later, signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months in June 2020.

He has also been a target for Fulham this summer and has been linked with Turkish outfits Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Manager Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of strengthening his squad further during what remains of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.