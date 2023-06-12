Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While much of the home nations’ focus this week will be on Euro 2024 qualifying, the finals of the 2023 Uefa Nations League are also being held.

It means we’ll have a successor to France as champions of the tournament, which this year saw England and Wales both relegated from League A and Scotland promoted from League B. Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remain in Groups B and C respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about the finals, who is involved and how to watch across the week, including Sunday’s grand final.

Who is playing in the Nations League finals?

The four nations involved in the finals are Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Croatia . Netherlands are hosts; the games are being played in De Kuip, Rotterdam, and De Grolsche Veste, Enschede.

What are the fixtures and when are they?

In the semi-finals, Netherlands play Croatia at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 14 June. One day later at the same time, Spain play Italy.

The losers of each semi will play each other in the third-place play-off at 2pm on Sunday 18 June, with the winners meeting in the final on the same day at 7:45pm.

Where can I watch?

Both the semi-finals will be screened on Viaplay Sports 1, as well as the third-place play-off. The final will be on Viaplay Sport 1 and Channel 4, and can be streamed via the All 4 app. All Viaplay matches can be watched via the website and app.

How does the Nations League impact Euro 2024 qualifying?

There is no automatic qualification for Euro 2024 by winning the 2023 Nations League.

However, with two places available in each group through qualifying it is unlikely any of the quartet will miss out in any case. In the event they do finish outside the top two in their Euro 2024 qualifying groups, the six best-performing nations in the Nations League will be handed play-off spots for a last shot at reaching the Euros.

Odds

Netherlands 21/20 - Draw 12/5 - Croatia 32/11

Spain 13/10 - Draw 9/4 - Italy 41/17

Overall winner:

Netherlands 9/4

Italy 7/2

Croatia 9/2

Spain 11/2