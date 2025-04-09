Jump to content
Andre Onana ‘one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd’s history’ – Nemanja Matic

Ex-United midfielder Matic was responding to Onana’s comments about Lyon ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Simon Peach
Wednesday 09 April 2025 13:47 BST
Andre Onana’s comments about Lyon were responded to by former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nemanja Matic called Andre Onana “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” as he reacted furiously to the shot-stopper’s claim the Premier League side were “way better” than Lyon.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils head to the Groupama Stadium for the first leg of their make-or-break Europa League clash on Thursday.

Onana said after the Manchester derby on Sunday that overcoming Lyon, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, was “not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them”.

That bullish remark was put to normally understated former United midfielder Matic on the eve of the first leg.

“I don’t know – you know, to say that you need to have cover for something like that. Onana?” he said looking at the reporter, before puffing out his cheeks

“You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer.

“If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history, you need to take care of what you are talking (about).

“If David De Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) van der Sar said that, then I would question myself.

“But if you’re one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

