Austria may have struggled in their 3-1 victory over North Macedonia at the weekend, but the win leaves them top of Group C after the first round of fixtures.

And Franco Foda’s side will know just one more point from their games against Netherlands and Ukraine will almost certainly see them through to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, the Dutch showed character to see off Ukraine in a 3-2 thriller, but will need to step up their performances if they are to go deep in the tournament.

If the Netherlands can win this one then they will take a giant step towards topping the group and in theory secure themselves an easier tie in the second round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Amsterdam Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Netherlands centre-back Mathijs de Ligt is still expected to be missing for Frank de Boer’s side after suffering a groin injury before their opening win over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Marko Arnautovic would have been hoping to force his way into the starting line-up after coming on and scoring against North Macedonia on Sunday. However, he has since been handed a one-match ban for remarks he made during the celebration of his goal.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Timber, De Vrij, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Depay, Weghorst

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic

Odds:

Netherlands: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Austria: 5/1

Prediction:

Netherlands showed some serious frailties in their defence when they spurned a two-goal lead against Ukraine at the weekend. But they also showed great resilience to respond with a late winning goal and take all three points. Austria don’t have the same strengths as Ukraine on paper and you imagine the Dutch can come through this one unscathed. 2-0 Netherlands.