Follow all the action as the Netherlands host Austria in a decisive fixture in Euro 2020’s Group C tonight.

Frank de Boer’s side secured victory in their opening match against Ukraine, however, they were made to fret in a dramatic game against Ukraine. After racing into a 2-0 lead in the second half, courtesy of goals from Wout Weghorst and Georginio Wijnaldum, Ukraine mounted a thrilling comeback and levelled the match with just 10 minutes to spare. Yet, the Netherlands answered the test of their resilience in a resounding fashion as Denzel Dumfries scored a crucial last-gasp winner.

Austria, meanwhile, eventually broke the will of North Macedonia as two late goals secured a 3-1 victory in their opening game. However, the three points were somewhat overshadowed by a clash involving combustible striker Marko Arnautovic, who has since been banned for one match by Uefa for using insulting language towards an opponent. The outcome of tonight’s match will have huge ramifications on Group C, with an outright winner guaranteeing themselves of qualification into the knockout stages. Follow all the action below at the conclusion of Belgium vs Denmark: