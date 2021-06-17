Netherlands vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Amsterdam as Frank de Boer’s side aim to secure their place in the last 16
Follow all the action as the Netherlands host Austria in a decisive fixture in Euro 2020’s Group C tonight.
Frank de Boer’s side secured victory in their opening match against Ukraine, however, they were made to fret in a dramatic game against Ukraine. After racing into a 2-0 lead in the second half, courtesy of goals from Wout Weghorst and Georginio Wijnaldum, Ukraine mounted a thrilling comeback and levelled the match with just 10 minutes to spare. Yet, the Netherlands answered the test of their resilience in a resounding fashion as Denzel Dumfries scored a crucial last-gasp winner.
Austria, meanwhile, eventually broke the will of North Macedonia as two late goals secured a 3-1 victory in their opening game. However, the three points were somewhat overshadowed by a clash involving combustible striker Marko Arnautovic, who has since been banned for one match by Uefa for using insulting language towards an opponent. The outcome of tonight’s match will have huge ramifications on Group C, with an outright winner guaranteeing themselves of qualification into the knockout stages. Follow all the action below at the conclusion of Belgium vs Denmark:
Euro 2020: The Netherlands’ De Vrij hopes to cut down defensive mistakes
Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij spoke about his side’s opening game against Ukraine where the Dutch surrendered a two-goal lead only to be rescued by an 85th minute Denzel Dumfries winner.
He says that he didn’t like conceding those two goals against Ukraine and will do everything he can to prevent the same happening against Austria this evening.
"[Conceding goals is] never down to one specific line in the team or one player. It’s a sequence of events.” Said de Vrij
“I always say we defend together, and we attack together. The most important thing is to learn from what happens and to try and prevent it happening again.
"I’ve played in Italy for seven years now, and I’ve learned a lot on a tactical level. Overall, I’ve made huge steps forward and become a better defender. So, when we beat Ukraine, I was happy, but also felt bad that we conceded two goals. It’s a good thing for a defender to think like that."
Euro 2020: Frank de Boer on the return of Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer brings Matthijs de Ligt back into the starting XI for this evening’s game against Austria saying that the 21-year-old is ready to go.
“He has trained well in the last few days. He took part in everything, he is ready.” said De Boer
“When it’s that hot [30C], you don’t need to press all the time but find other ways to create chances. Austria have been on the rise for many years. They have unity, and are very difficult to beat.”
Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Austria line ups
Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg: Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. de Jong; Weghorst, Depay
As expected Matthijs de Ligt returns to the heart of the Dutch defence as he replaces Jurrien Timber in the only change for the Netherlands. Alongside him Daley Blind wins his 80th cap and Weghorst keeps his spot partnering Memphis Depay up top.
Austria XI: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Baumgartner, X. Schalger, Laimer Alaba; Gregoritsch, Sabitzer,
For Austria, Franco Foda makes just one change. Bringing the matchwinner against North Macedonia, Michael Gregoritsch, in for Sasa Kalajdzic.
Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Austria
What a win for Belgium! They join Italy in knockout stages after a masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne. With his side one goal down Roberto Martinez called on De Bruyne at half-time and in the space of 45 minutes the Man City playmaker set up the equaliser before scoring the winning goal to send Belgium into the last-16.
Up next, the Netherlands prepare to host Austria in Group C.
Ukraine’s 2-1 win against North Macedonia earlier today means that victory for the Netherlands will be enough to see them join Italy in the knockout stages. As for Austria, three points should be enough to put them through as well.
If they were to win tonight there is the possibility that Austria, Ukraine, and the Netherlands all end the group stages with six points apiece which would probably see them all qualify for the next stage as whoever finishes third will be one of the highest ranked third place finishers.
But what to expect this evening?
Well, the Netherlands are playing at home, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, and they have won their last six matches against Austria. In fact, Austria’s win against North Macedonia ended a run of nine winless games for Franco Foda’s men.
Still, this is a European Championship, and anything can happen. Belgium came from behind to sweep Denmark away so who’s to say Austria can’t turn over the Netherlands?
Euro 2020: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
An emotional afternoon for Denmark ends in a loss but they can be proud of the performance they put out on the pitch.
Belgium now join Italy in the last 16 but who will join them?
The Netherlands vs Austria is up next where Frank de Boer’s side will look to build on their 3-2 win over Ukraine and Austria will want another victory after beating North Macedonia 3-1.
Michael Jones will be looking after the match which could end one of the team’s winning run.
Full-time: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
An electric second half by Belgium sees them secure a last 16 spot with a 2-1 win over Denmark.
De Bruyne proved the difference as he made an assist and scored a goal after he was brought on in the second half.
When he connected with Lukaku and E. Hazard in particular they looked untouchable.
The loss will be heartbreaking for Denmark who completely dominated the first half with a goal from Poulsen.
This doesn’t mean that Denmark are out, they still have to play Russia and a convincing win could see them through.
Euro 2020: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
90 + 5 min: Belgian corner is played out to run down the clock
Euro 2020: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
90 + 4 min: Lukaku defends so well as he heads the ball away
De Bruyne counters but a Olsen defends so well.
YELLOW CARD! Denmark 1-2 Belgium (T. Hazard)
90 + 3 min: Free kick for Denmark close to goal as T. Hazard gives away a foul.
Euro 2020: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
90 + 2 min: De Bruyne is ruled offside just as Lukaku links up with him.
