Ronald Koeman will replace Louis van Gaal as Netherlands manager after the 2022 World Cup.

The KNVB confirmed their former manager, who left in 2020 to manage Barcelona, will return from 2023.

Koeman’s contract will run through both Euro 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.

Ronald Koeman said: “I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

“My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me.”

The move follows Van Gaal’s announcement last week that he is battling prostate cancer: “They [my players] don’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, ‘what a healthy (person) that is’. That is of course not the case.

“I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life. (I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film.”

Van Gaal will lead the Netherlands when they open up the World Cup against Senegal on 21 November, with Qatar and Ecuador facing off in the other Group A opening fixtures.

Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football KNVB, added: “We are very happy that Ronald will return next year. During his previous ‘term’ as national coach, there was great satisfaction with his work and the results.

“That is why, after internal deliberations, I entered into discussions with Ronald and his agent Rob Jansen, together with director of top football Nico-Jan Hoogma.”