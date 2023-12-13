Another cruel comeback sees Newcastle perish in group of death

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It was the sequel Newcastle United did not want, the second cruel comeback in as many Champions League games. For some 45 minutes, including half-time, they could savour the sight of a table that showed them in second, permitting them to imagine a date with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the knockout stages. And then, little more than half an hour, they were ejected from Europe altogether.

Christian Pulisic’s equaliser threatened to condemn them to the Europa League. Samuel Chukwueze’s winner instead meant that spot goes to AC Milan. The group of death went down to the dying minutes, but Newcastle have perished. They had savoured a return to Europe but there will be no continental trips for them in the spring of 2024.

And, after Kylian Mbappe’s controversial 98th-minute leveller in Paris, they can rue the loss of another lead. Once again, they may feel entitled to believe they should have won, but for different reasons. For much of the night, they were rampant and had Milan reeling. Yet, last season’s Champions League semi-finalists hung in the game, scored twice and hit the woodwork twice more. For Newcastle, a third consecutive defeat may come with the sense that their injuries came at a cost. Theirs was another colossal effort, a far better performance than at Everton or Tottenham, but while Eddie Howe had the luxury of one attacking substitute – in Alexander Isak – three replacements combined for Milan’s decider: first Luka Jovic found Noah Okafor and he picked out Chukwueze, who placed a shot past Martin Dubravka.

It was a sign of Newcastle’s determination to win, not to settle for the point and the Europa League place, that they were short-staffed at the back because centre-back Fabian Schar had charged into the Milan box in open play. Likewise, in a frantic finale, they almost conceded a third: with Dubravka out of his goal, Theo Hernandez almost scored from the halfway line and Fikayo Tomori hit the post.

As they wonder what might have been, they can reflect on the turning point of Pulisic’s strike, around the time Warren Zaire-Emery drew Paris Saint-Germain level against Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle failed to clear as the ball ricocheted around their box before Olivier Giroud found Pulisic to poke in a shot. The American had been a target for Newcastle last January; how they must now regret the fact he joined Milan in the summer.

Then, with 11 minutes remaining, Rafael Leao sprinted clear and shot against the post. If this had threatened to be the derby of the depleted, Milan had Leao back for the first time in a month. Newcastle had Callum Wilson able to start, but their goal came from a less regular source, with a thunderbolt from Joelinton.

Joelinton thumped home Newcastle’s goal (Reuters)

One of the great success stories of Howe’s reign, the misfit forward who was reinvented as a talismanic midfielder gave Newcastle a deserved lead. Joelinton’s rasping, rising shot from the edge of the box flew past Mike Maignan. He had taken Miguel Almiron’s pass and teed himself up. His initial non-celebration may have reflected his own surprise at the unerring accuracy of his strike.

Theirs was the right response to the disappointment in Paris, a stirring effort. At this level, Newcastle do not possess a talent advantage but they can seek to outwork anyone. They rattled Milan by running at them. It took two astonishing interventions to stop them scoring both before and after Joelinton’s strike.

At 0-0, Fikayo Tomori made a magnificent goal-line tackle to stop Miguel Almiron applying the finishing touch to Joelinton’s low cross. It was a remarkable rescue act but pressure told when the Brazilian struck. Another almost joined him on the scoresheet at 1-1.

Newcastle saw their European dreams slip away (Getty)

Maignan tipped Bruno Guimaraes’ 20-yard shot onto the bar. As Nick Pope had denied Milan victory in San Siro with a string of saves, Stefano Pioli’s team could testify to the difference brilliant goalkeeping can make. Now they benefited from it. Newcastle had 17 shots, eight on target, but Maignan was only beaten once. Milan had two shots on target but Dubravka conceded twice.

The loss of the injured Pope may have proved pivotal. But perhaps seven-time winners, and a side who reached the last four last year, displayed greater knowhow. Maybe they simply had greater strength in depth on a night when Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon were taken off because they seemed exhausted.

Newcastle can nevertheless depart the competition with heads held high. One win and five points seem meagre tallies for their contribution to the competition. They have proof it can be unforgiving, reasons to return. Their first Champions League campaign for two decades will surely not be their last for another 20 years. But it is over, and they are left to wonder about what might have been.