The Champions League group stages have reached their conclusion and Newcastle United still have a chance of finishing second in Group F to reach the last 16. To do so they must beat AC Milan at St. James’ Park tonight and hope that Borussia Dortmund avoid losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

Eddie Howe’s men face an uphill battle, however. They’ve been ravaged by injuries and forced to rely on the same starting outfield 10 for six matches in a row. With games coming thick and there hasn’t been time to rest and recuperate properly, meaning the Magpies have lacked energy in the closing stages of matches.

Newcastle must overcome these challenges, beat AC Milan, and hope that PSG have an off night against Dortmund if they want to earn a place in the next round. St. James’ Park will be bouncing, can Newcastle reach the knockout rounds against the odds?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips from the game right here: