Newcastle v AC Milan LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Newcastle need to defeat AC Milan and get help from Borussia Dortmund against PSG to reach the knockout rounds
The Champions League group stages have reached their conclusion and Newcastle United still have a chance of finishing second in Group F to reach the last 16. To do so they must beat AC Milan at St. James’ Park tonight and hope that Borussia Dortmund avoid losing to Paris Saint-Germain.
Eddie Howe’s men face an uphill battle, however. They’ve been ravaged by injuries and forced to rely on the same starting outfield 10 for six matches in a row. With games coming thick and there hasn’t been time to rest and recuperate properly, meaning the Magpies have lacked energy in the closing stages of matches.
Newcastle must overcome these challenges, beat AC Milan, and hope that PSG have an off night against Dortmund if they want to earn a place in the next round. St. James’ Park will be bouncing, can Newcastle reach the knockout rounds against the odds?
Early team news
Newcastle welcomed back Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff in the defeat at Spurs, positive news after a rough run with injuries. Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are among those still unavailable to Eddie Howe, while ex-Milan man Sandro Tonali is serving a long ban for breaching betting rules.
Rafael Leao could return to the AC Milan side after recovering from a thigh issue, but Stefano Pioli remains without a number of central defenders, leaving Theo Hernandez likely to partner Fikayo Tomori.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao
When is Newcastle vs AC Milan and how can I watch it?
When is Newcastle vs AC Milan?
Newcastle vs AC Milan is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 13 December at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.
Everything you need to know about Newcastle vs AC Milan
Newcastle United and AC Milan meet hoping to steal second spot in Group F and progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
The two sides begin the final round of fixtures level on five points, two points Paris Saint-Germain.
The French capital club take on Borussia Dortmund in their final fixture, and a defeat or draw could open the door for one of Newcastle and Milan to advance.
Both sides were beaten in weekend league action, with Eddie Howe’s side thrashed by Tottenham and Milan denied a draw by a brilliant backheel winner from Atalanta’s Luis Muriel.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Newcastle United vs AC Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F fixture
Newcastle vs AC Milan
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs AC Milan from St James’ Park. It’s a huge night for the Magpies as they try to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
To do so, they must overcome their injury woes to beat Milan, then rely on PSG also failing to beat Borussia Dortmund. It should be a fascinating evening – stick with us for full live coverage.
