Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side know only victory will ensure that the top-four race remains in their hands heading into the final day of the season. The Gunners currently trail Tottenham by two points but have a game in hand over Antonio Conte’s side. It will take a tremendous display of mettle to recover from a harrowing 3-0 defeat against Spurs in last week’s north London derby, though. Rob Holding’s suspension added to Arteta’s woes, with doubts over the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes leaving the Gunners desperately short in defence.

Newcastle have little left to play for but pride, with their impressive upturn in form under Eddie Howe long assuring the Magpies of safety. They will be keen to put on a show in their final home game of the season, though, especially after suffering back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City. Prior to that, Newcastle had won their last four league games in succession and there is no doubt that this will be a huge test for Arsenal at such a pivotal stage of their season.

Follow all the latest updates below: