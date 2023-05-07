✕ Close Arteta demands "much better" performance vs Newcastle to keep title race alive

Arsenal moved back within one point of Manchester City following an entertaining encounter with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

The home side started quickly and threatened to take the lead early on as Jacob Murphy struck the post inside two minutes before a penalty kick overturned following a VAR decision. Arsenal looked shaky and there for the taking but Newcastle couldn’t capitalise on their momentum.

Martin Odegaard then changed the game after being set up by Jorginho and slotting a 20-yard strike into the bottom right corner just before the quarter-hour mark. From there the Gunners’ settled into a nice rhythm and created more chances of their own. Both sides struck the woodwork but it was Arsenal who led at half-time.

Revitalised after the break, Alexander Isak headed a chance onto the post but Aaron Ramsdale denied Fabian Schar from close range but it wasn’t to be for Newcastle. An Arsenal counter-attack saw Gabriel Martinelli drive into the left side of the box and play over a square pass. Schar did his best to deflect the ball but sent it into his own net to double Arsenal’s lead.

With a two-goal cushion the Gunners saw out the game and kept their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy alive.

