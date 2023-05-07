Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League clash as Fabian Schar own goal seals win
Arsenal moved back within one point of Manchester City following an entertaining encounter with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.
The home side started quickly and threatened to take the lead early on as Jacob Murphy struck the post inside two minutes before a penalty kick overturned following a VAR decision. Arsenal looked shaky and there for the taking but Newcastle couldn’t capitalise on their momentum.
Martin Odegaard then changed the game after being set up by Jorginho and slotting a 20-yard strike into the bottom right corner just before the quarter-hour mark. From there the Gunners’ settled into a nice rhythm and created more chances of their own. Both sides struck the woodwork but it was Arsenal who led at half-time.
Revitalised after the break, Alexander Isak headed a chance onto the post but Aaron Ramsdale denied Fabian Schar from close range but it wasn’t to be for Newcastle. An Arsenal counter-attack saw Gabriel Martinelli drive into the left side of the box and play over a square pass. Schar did his best to deflect the ball but sent it into his own net to double Arsenal’s lead.
With a two-goal cushion the Gunners saw out the game and kept their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy alive.
Relive the action as Newcastle hosted Arsenal in the Premier League:
Martin Odegaard lives up to Arsenal captain’s legend to inspire title revival
Logically, Martin Odegaard will not follow in the footsteps of Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira. Probably, he will not become the third Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy in celebration; or not this season, anyway. Yet the fact that there is still a title race, still a chance owes much to his brand of leadership: less warrior-captain than scorer-skipper, taking his technique to turn himself into more of a finisher than he ever was before.
After a decisive double against Chelsea came an opener at Newcastle. After no wins in four games, Arsenal have two in six days. Theirs may be a doomed pursuit of Manchester City, but rather than abandoning it, they have accelerated it. This, arguably, was Arsenal’s best result of the season, both in isolation and in context. Newcastle’s brilliant form, outstanding home record and ferocious start rendered it a terrific win; the consequences of defeat, and the chance City could seal the title next Sunday if they lost, made it a still better one.
Odegaard was the instigator, Fabian Schar his unwitting accomplice as the Newcastle defender turned Gabriel Martinelli’s low cross past Nick Pope to give Arsenal the insurance of a second goal. After City moved four points clear a day earlier because of classy, clinical finishing by the captain and technician in the No 8 shirt, a day later, the Gunners reduced the deficit to one point because of Ilkay Gundogan’s counterpart in an Arsenal shirt.
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho speaking to Sky Sports: “The most important thing is that we go home with three points, as we wanted.
“We know this league, we know we can’t win every game playing beautiful football. I am really pleased to see that our team can play these type of games and understand it is not always possible to just go through with passes. Sometimes you need to fight. I am proud to see us fight to the end.
“This atmosphere is so beautiful. It motivates us to play and gives us fire inside. I have played a few [big games] before. We dream this as a kid and now it is time to enjoy it, it is beautiful.”
Reaction from Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard: “We showed something special here today. To come here and win is not easy. We had to be very smart and to be ugly at times. It is a big step for a young team like ours to come here and do the things we did. It shows we have come a long way.
“Last year here was one of the toughest days of my career, to be honest. After dropping points against Man City, to win against Chelsea and then come here and win shows the mentality. We have to keep going and digging in and fight until the end. It is football, anything can happen and we need to be ready.”
Aaron Ramsdale is only the third different goalkeeper to record 10 away clean sheets in a single Premier League season, after Petr Cech (11 in 2004/05 & 10 in 2008/09) and Ederson (11 in 2018/19 & 10 in 2021/22).
Gabriel Martinelli won five tackles today against Newcastle, while Bukayo Saka won four; both figures are personal bests for each player in the Premier League.
Arsenal have benefitted from four own goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any side along with Brighton and Liverpool.
All four of these own goals have been scored in away matches.
Job done for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Full-time: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
90+6 mins: Arsenal win the game! They weathered an early storm which saw Newcastle hit the post inside the opening couple of minutes but Martin Odegaard’s goal changed the game.
From their Arsenal settled down, they managed to control the game and in the second half got a second goal to end of hopes of a Newcastle comeback.
The Gunners stay second in the Premier League but now they’re only one point behind Manchester City who will need to respond when next they play.
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
90+3 mins: Allan Saint-Maximin weaves his way into the box from the left and wins Newcastle a corner. The hosts are still pushing to score but the delivery comes straight to Aaron Ramsdale.
