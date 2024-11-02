Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Anthony Gordon starts and Gabriel returns
Mikel Arteta’s side hope to put themselves back in the title race when they travel to Newcastle
Newcastle United play host to Arsenal in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off hoping to build some momentum from their midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea and propel themselves up the table.
Eddie Howe’s side have not won in five league games and slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Chelsea despite impressing at Stamford Bridge last time out. The Magpies went on the defeat the Blues in a repeat league cup fixture on Wednesday and such an immediate response will hopefully kick start their season believes Howe.
For Arsenal, they took two points off Liverpool in a 2-2 last weekend in what was a crucial result for their title chances. Five points behind leaders Man City they cannot afford to slip up further and will need to secure all three away at St. James’ Park today. Mikel Arteta has a few injuries to navigate but his youngsters got a run out in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and defeated Preston 3-0 proving they are ready to fill in if required.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
Eddie Howe was delighted with Newcastle’s response after they reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the third year in a row with a 2-0 win against Chelsea.
The Magpies bounced back from Sunday’s Premier League defeat against the same opponents at Stamford Bridge as two first-half goals sealed victory on Tyneside.
A mistake at the back allowed Alexander Isak to put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute and they extended their lead just three minutes later when Joe Willock’s deflected header was turned into his own net by Axel Disasi.
“We needed a performance and a result, I think we got that tonight,” Newcastle head coach Howe said.
“Especially in the first half, I thought it was hallmark us at our best; front foot, really good energy, good feel, good quality, good attitude – most importantly – and a massive win for us.”
More from Howe:
Eddie Howe feels cup win over Chelsea can be a big moment in Newcastle’s season
Howe’s side had been beaten by the same opponents in the Premier League at the weekend
Richard Jolly at St. James Park:
Gabriel Magalhaes has been passed fit to start for Arsenal, which isn’t entirely unsurprising - Mikel Arteta can put players straight back into the team as soon as they become available - but is welcome and suggests Arsenal aren’t actually in a defensive injury crisis, as had been feared.
No Sandro Tonali in a Newcastle team which looks heavy on industry, with Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff either side of Bruno Guimaraes while Joelinton looks set to play in the front three.
Team news
Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that drew to Liverpool last week – William Saliba comes in for Ben White at centre-back, with Thomas Partey keeping his place at right-back.
Brazilian defender Gabriel is fit to start after coming off at Anfield.
Team news
Newcastle have made three changes to the side that lost away to Chelsea last weekend, with the big news being that Anthony Gordon is fit to start – he replaces Harvey Barnes on the left wing.
On the right wing, Joe Willock comes in for Miguel Almiron, while Sean Longstaff replaces Sandro Tonali in midfield.
Line-ups
Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Willock, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Dubravk, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Murphy, Miley.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Saka, Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.
Subs: Neto, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Nwaneri, Jesus.
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
Team news coming in about five minutes! Defensive injuries remain for Newcastle but Howe’s big calls will come further upfield, where depth is starting to impress and cause a jostle for spots.
Arsenal will have to juggle the defensive line once more. Confirmed XIs on the way.
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
For Newcastle, meanwhile, Eddie Howe wants a return to the formidable defensive resolve of last season, even if his team received criticism for perceived dark arts at the time.
“We want to make it as uncomfortable as we can for any opposition team coming to St James’ Park. That’s the beauty of playing at home. We don’t want to make this a comfortable environment for any team,” he said.
“When you are winning games, if you are leading games, everything is different compared to when you are chasing games.
“In part, it was over-hyped and talked about more because we were in that position a lot that season. This season, we have not been in that position as often, so you end up being the reactive team trying to chase the game effectively.
“We don’t want to be in that position, we want to be the team in control. But certainly, doing whatever it takes to win – as long as it is within the rules – I’m a firm believer in that.”
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
The Arsenal boss also issued updates on the squad’s other injury concerns and confirmed that captain Martin Odegaard would be missing the game.
Odegaard is close to a return from an ankle injury picked up on international duty but has not yet finished the final stages of his recovery despite an intention to be fit for Saturday’s match.
“Now is the stage he’s going to start doing some work with us and see how he deals with pain.” the Spaniard said, “With the work rate and the amount of hours he has put in, I don’t know when he will be ready. Hopefully soon.
“Riccy [Calafiori] and Martin [Odegaard] are out definitely. With Ben [White], we don’t know yet. Let’s wait and see.”
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
Big positive news for Arsenal yesterday. Mikel Arteta said that central defender Gabriel could return to the team in time for the trip to Newcastle following concerns over a potential injury during the draw with Liverpool.
Gabriel was substituted out of the game and hobbled off the pitch sparking concerns that he may be joining the Gunners’ ever-growing list of absentees.
Arteta played down any serious doubts over his fitness on Wednesday night where the 26-year-old defender was in contention to play against Preston in the Carabao Cup. Arsenal won the match 3-0 and Gabriel did not feature.
“We are still assessing him,” Arteta said, “It doesn’t look bad at all. It was much better the next day. Hopefully he’ll be fine. He has done some tests.”
During his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday morning Arteta provided another hopeful update on the defender’s condition adding: “We have a training session today, if he can complete that, he will be available.”
Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League, where today we’re headed to St. James’ Park for Newcastle against Arsenal.
Both were victorious in the Carabao Cup in midweek but it’s a big league game for both for different reasons today.
