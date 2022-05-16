Newcastle United host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Eddie Howe’s side resurgence has been halted by back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, however, the Magpies are well clear of the relegation battle and will already have one eye on the transfer window.

For Arsenal, the stakes could hardly be higher. A crushing 3-0 defeat by Tottenham on Thursday meant the Gunners were just one point clear of their arch-rivals in the race for fourth.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Monday 16 May at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will be without Rob Holding, who is suspended after being sent off against Tottenham. Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt after coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury while Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

Ryan Fraser is a doubt while all of Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis have been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Targett, Burn, Lascelles, Trippier, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Wilson

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Xhaka, Tavares, Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Odds

Newcastle - 16/5

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 17/20

Prediction

Arsenal are under huge pressure after their defeat against Tottenham while they are also hampered by injuries in defence. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in their final home game of the season after consecutive defeats and it could lead to a tricky evening for Mikel Arteta’s side. Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal.