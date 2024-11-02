Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Premier League returns this weekend and one of the more interesting matches affecting the top end of the table sees Arsenal travel to Newcastle United, with the Gunners keen to get back on the winning track in league terms.

After their 2-2 home draw with Liverpool last week, Mikel Arteta’s side are five points off leaders Manchester City and have only won two of the last five in the top flight, so a return to winning ways is of paramount importance.

A comfortable 3-0 midweek victory in the League Cup should boost spirits, while Newcastle will similarly be uplifted after knocking out Chelsea, 2-0 on home soil - but now they need to translate that to league form themselves.

The Magpies have been inconsistent all season and are winless in the last five top-flight fixtures, so Eddie Howe needs to find a way to stop that poor run and pull off a big result against a side nine places above them in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Newcastle v Arsenal?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 2 November.

Where can I watch it?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

A host of injuries still trouble Newcastle, with defenders Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier all definitely out. Striker Callum Wilson is another absentee but Howe will hope to have Anthony Gordon back.

The Gunners are still missing Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori from their starting options, but Williams Saliba is back from suspension and might simply replace Gabriel, if he hasn’t recovered from a knock last weekend - though Arteta expects him to be fit.

Predicted lineups

NEW - Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes

ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Merino, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Newcastle 29/10

Draw 11/4

Arsenal Evens

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

The Gunners will be too good to lose this game, but an in-form Isak might make it an interesting battle. The hosts to just about manage a draw. Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.