Is Newcastle vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch pre-season friendly today
Everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly at St James’ Park
Eddie Howe’s beleaguered Newcastle side take on Atletico Madrid today in their final pre-season friendly before the Premier League begins.
The Magpies secured Champions League football for this term with a fifth-place domestic finish and ended a 70-year trophy drought, but that all feels a long way in the rear-view mirror after a summer of discontent Tyneside.
The club have missed out on a host of major transfer targets, with Benjamin Sesko snubbing them for Manchester United, and the future of star striker Alexander Isak remains up in the air.
Newcastle haven’t won a pre-season game, drawing with Tottenham before a 2-2 result against Espanyol at St James’ Park last night, and will be hoping to rectify things quickly against Atletico Madrid, a team they have never played before.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Newcastle vs Atletico Madrid?
The match will take place on Saturday 9 August at St James’ Park, with kickoff at 4pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on Newcastle’s streaming service NUFC TV, available via their official website. Viewers can stream it for £6.99.
Team news
It feels safe to assume Isak will not be involved in today’s fixture, while Joe Willock is out with a calf injury and Sven Botman remains a doubt after a groin issue put him out of the previous two friendlies.
Atletico manager Diego Simeone is expected to field a strong lineup for his side’s final friendly before they take on Espanyol in their La Liga opener next Sunday. New signings Alex Baena and David Hancko could feature.
Newcastle’s preseason fixtures and results
July 19: Celtic 4-0 Newcastle - Celtic Park, Glasgow
July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle - National Stadium, Singapore
July 30: K-League XI 1-0 Newcastle - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon
August 3: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul
August 8: Newcastle 2-2 Espanyol - St. James' Park, Newcastle
