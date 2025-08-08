Arne Slot offers cryptic response to Alexander Isak transfer speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot refused to be drawn on the transfer speculation linking disgruntled Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with Liverpool although admitted that the club are always looking at options in the transfer market.

Isak was recently observed training alone on Tyneside, having been excluded from Newcastle’s pre-season tours to Singapore and South Korea amid swirling transfer speculation.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak, who netted the winning goal against them in last season’s Carabao Cup final, is well-documented and they previously submitted a substantial offer of approximately £110m, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

The Reds have indicated they will not raise their offer – with Newcastle said to have set an asking price of £150m, in order to ward off potential suitors – but are said to be looking for a player they deem of sufficient quality to start, who is available and at what they regard as a fair price.

They have already signed one striker this summer, in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m, and Slot swatted away a question about Isak, while insisting he is happy with the attacking options in his squad, although leaving the door slightly ajar for further signings.

“For me, and I think every manager is like this, you never talk about players that are not yours,” said Slot when asked about Isak during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

“I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike] who we signed recently and has done really well until now. We are very happy with the squad we have. We have every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. Ok, some players left but we've brought some players in and the youngsters are doing well.

“Rio [16-year-old Rio Ngumoha] showed in the last few games that he can have an impact at senior level. We think we have a lot of attacking power in our team.

“When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah, Jeremie Frimpong who can play as a right winger, Florian Wirtz who can play as a left winger. So I already feel I have a lot of attacking options in my current squad.

“Always as a club, we are looking at chances in the market but that could also be in midfield and defence.”

Arne Slot would not be drawn on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak ( PA Wire )

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for an initial £46.2m, ending his three-season spell at Anfield, although Slot refused to confirm the move will definitely happen.

“At this moment of time, Darwin might leave but things are not signed yet, so we need to wait a few days until that's completely done,” he added. “There is indeed a chance that he is going to leave.”

Slot was also asked about the possibility of Liverpool adding to their centre-back ranks during this transfer window but was adamant he has enough cover from players in other positions.

Responding to a question about a potential lack of cover, Slot said: “They (Wataru Endo, Andy Robertson and Ryan Gravenberch) can definitely play there as well and you forget to mention Joe Gomez. Unfortunately, he has a minor injury at the moment but he will be back with the team very soon.

“We have numerous options who can play there. But as always, it’s the same boring answer as players we may bring in or not, I am really happy with the players we are having. We have numerous players who can play that position.”