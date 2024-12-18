Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle host Brentford this evening as the Carabao Cup quarter-finals get underway. The encounter promises to be an exciting and thrilling affair and could go either way at St. James’ Park.

With home advantage and fresh off the back of a 4-0 hammering of Leicester in the Premier League, Newcastle will be the slight favourites to progress but Eddie Howe’s men will be wary of this aggressive Brentford side especially after the Bees defeated them 4-2 in the league just 11 days ago.

For their part, Thomas Frank’s team have been in indifferent form with three wins (including the Newcastle one) from their last six matches though they were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last time out. Bryan Mbeumo’s eye for goal could be the key to their success this evening and if Newcastle can find a way to shut him down they should be able to get over the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match:

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

The quarter-final match is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday, 18 December at St. James' Park.

Where can I watch the match?

The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports+ with coverage starting at 7pm, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Nick Pope will remain absent for a few more weeks due to a knee injury so Martin Dubravka is set to start in goal once again.

Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, and Jamaal Lascelles are all nearing a return but won’t be fit to feature in the cup tonight while Callum Wilson sits on the sidelines as well.

For Brentford, Vitaly Janelt returned to the squad at the weekend and could play a part this evening but Mathias Jensen is unlikely to make a comeback of his own.

Elsewhere, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey will be out until 2025.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Mee, Van den Berg; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Mbeumo, Carvalho, Lewis-Potter; Schade

Odds

Newcastle win 4/9

Draw 12/5

Brentford win 4/1

Prediction

Newcastle may have been beaten by Brentford in the Premier League a week or so ago but Eddie Howe is set on winning the club a trophy and will make this one his priority. Expect another close affair but the Magpies to edge it, perhaps after a penalty shootout.

Newcastle 1-1 Brentford (Newcastle to progress on penalties)

