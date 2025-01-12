Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United host League Two side Bromley in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend hoping to continue a fine run of form that sees them still competing in three competitions.

The Magpies made it seven wins in a row on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory away at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while they have propelled themselves up the table in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s men now sit fifth and have their sights set on the Champions League spots while hoping to progress in both cup competitions. Howe is expected to switch things up and name a wildly different team to the one that faced the Gunners during the week.

Bromley, meanwhile, managed to achieve a marvellous feat and set up a match against Newcastle. This is the first time in their history that they’ve reached the third round of the competition having won a seven-goal thriller at non-league Rochdale in early November before edging past Solihull Moors in the West Midlands.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s FA Cup tie:

When is Newcastle vs Bromley?

Newcastle United vs Bromley will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 January at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC iPlayer.

Line-ups

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Kelly, Schar, Targett; Longstaff, Miley, Joelinton; Barnes, Almiron, Osula.

Bromley XI: Smith; Elerewe, Sowunmi, Reynolds; Imray, Thompson, Arthurs, Odutayo; Whitely, Cheek, Congreve.

Prediction

Even with the expected changes in personnel, Newcastle should have enough quality to make this a simple outing and one for the fringe members of the squad to enjoy.

Newcastle 3-0 Bromley.

