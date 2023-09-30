Newcastle United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Jamaal Lascelles starts
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Newcastle United vs Burnley
BURNLEY (4-2-3-1): James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey; Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge; Mohamed Zeki Andouni.
SUBS: Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.
Burnley picked up a confidence-boosting 4-0 thrashing of League Two side Salford City on Tuesday, a much-needed distraction after a poor start to their Premier League return. They are yet to win a game and only propped up off the bottom of the table thanks to their superior goal difference over the Blades. Vincent Kompany will be keen to use their cup success in midweek to try and finally put their first three points on the board in the league.
The hosts come into this game on a high looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches after a brilliant couple of weeks that have included some eye-catching results. They beat Brentford at home before picking up a solid point away at Milan to open their Champions League campaign. There were no signs of a European hangover as they demolished Sheffield United 8-0 last weekend, before dumping treble winners Manchester City out of the EFL Cup in midweek.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Burnley at St James' Park.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
