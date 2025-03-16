Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Bruno Guimaraes hailed Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final victory as “like the World Cup” after a gripping 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The Brazilian lauded the club’s supporters for their dedication with Eddie Howe’s side finally delivering a piece of silverware for the first time in 70 years.

Dan Burn’s bullet header and Alexander Isak’s smart finish were enough, despite Federico Chiesa’s late strike awarded in stoppage time after a VAR check.

And Guimaraes, from Rio de Janeiro and skippering the side this season for the first time, insists Newcastle is now his “second home” since joining the club in 2022 in Lyon.

"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

"I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

"This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today."

Jamie Carragher later admitted his Liverpool were beaten comfortably, telling Sky Sports: “Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool. I find it difficult to be too critical, given what Liverpool look like they will go on to achieve.

“Newcastle are a great Premier League team and they have wiped the floor with them today.”