Newcastle announce plans to change iconic club crest

Newcastle United have announced plans to update the club’s “iconic” crest.

The Premier League side will change their badge for the first time since 1988 after concluding that the current design was too “intricate”. In a statement, Newcastle said the new design must “show up clearly and confidently” across digital branding and physical merchandise.

“It’s time to update our crest,” a club statement said on Friday. “This isn’t a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It’s iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“But it was created in a different era. Its intricate design doesn’t always translate well in today’s digital world. And it’s difficult to reproduce it clearly and consistently. As football and the world changes, so too must the symbol that unites us.”

Newcastle said they will consult supporters and take feedback in an online survey. They added that the approach to changing the badge will be to “refine and revive” the current design, rather than taking a new approach.

“This isn't about walking away from our past,” Newcastle said. “It's about carrying it forward with pride. The crest is part of our story. It's on our shirts and inked in our skin. It deserves thoughtful evolution - shaped by the voices of the people who love it.

“Based on what we've heard, updates to the current club crest should be minimal and therefore ‘refine & revive’ is our recommended approach. We've spoken to our Fan Advisory Board, now we want to hear from you.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“What should stay the same? What needs to be updated? And how can we embrace our history - not just by honouring it, but by preserving its spirit and building on it, so we can thrive in the years ahead?”

Newcastle ended their long wait for domestic silverware this season when they lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley and are hoping to return to the Champions League for the second time in three seasons under manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have been under the ownership of the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund since 2021.