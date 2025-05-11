Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Nicolas Jackson sent off for elbow as hosts lead crucial Premier League clash
The race for a Champions League place is hotting up as the end of the season draws near
Newcastle United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.
With Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa breathing down their necks, both teams go into the game level on points and goal difference, meaning a win for either side at St James’ Park could be huge in securing a top-five spot. An unexpected slip-up for Manchester City, dropping points in a draw against relegated Southampton, leaves them still within reach for a victor with just two rounds of fixtures to come after this weekend.
Chelsea are in the slightly better form of the two sides, having defeated champions Liverpool last weekend for their third win in a row as Cole Palmer ended his goal drought in a 3-1 victory. Newcastle were held by Brighton last time out and go to Arsenal next weekend, so are perhaps more in need of three points than Chelsea as each club looks to return to the top tier of European competition.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League fixture in our live blog below:
HT: Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea
A slender lead for Newcastle at the interval, with Chelsea a little fortunate to still be in touch. The hosts have been on it since the off, with Sandro Tonali giving them a perfect start and chances following with relative regularity thereafter. The pivotal moment in the top-five race probably came from a Chelsea player, though, Nicolas Jackson throwing his forearm into the face of Sven Botman and given his marching orders.
That will end his season, you’d think - can the 10-man visitors battle back into this one?
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 + 5 minutes
Enzo Fernandez is booked for his protestations at a free kick going against Cole Palmer after a tangle of legs with Anthony Gordon. Palmer has to push his captain away to prevent further sanction as the midfielder launches into an even more aggressive inquiry.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 + 4 minutes
A stonking run from Pedro Neto, forced to plough a lone furrow with Nicolas Jackson off the pitch but showing off his pace to accelerate past Dan Burn and draw a corner. Trevoh Chalobah gets his head to it but can’t generate the requisite power to test Nick Pope.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 45 minutes
It’s a good job Trevoh Chalobah has been on it for Chelsea today. Another key intervention from the centre-half after Alexander Isak breaks behind, knocking the Swedish striker off stride just enough to allow Robert Sanchez out to smother.
Into six additional minutes at the end of the half.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 43 minutes
Dan Burn forces Robert Sanchez into a sharp-ish save soon after. Newcastle would love another before the interval.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 42 minutes
Chelsea are essentially now playing without a striker, Cole Palmer slightly ahead of the rest in the press but having to do the job of two men. How damaging could Nicolas Jackson’s moment of madness be to their season?
Top tackle from Trevoh Chalobah to avoid the concession of a second, sliding back in the nick of time on Harvey Barnes. Corner kick.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 40 minutes
That is, however, a half chance, and a good block from Dan Burn as Pedro Neto tries to turn a Noni Madueke cross home.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 39 minutes
Enzo Maresca’s whining in the ear of the fourth official earns him a booking, the Chelsea manager joining his players in losing his cool a touch. You feel they need half time to reset - we’ve barely seen anything of Cole Palmer.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea, 38 minutes
So nearly 2-0! Dan Burn goes very close with a header. Chelsea are all over the place.
