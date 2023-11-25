Newcastle vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United host Chelsea as the Premier League returns after the November international break.

After achieving qualification for the Champions League season, Eddie Howe’s side have had a mixed start to this campaign, and suffered a set-back at Bournemouth in their last league fixture.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would have been glad of the gap between games after two helter-skelter encounters with Tottenham and Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino could be boosted by the availability of a couple of key players as he looks to build on signs of promise in his first season at the club.

When is Newcastle vs Chelsea?

Newcastle vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 25 November at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on Saturday evening — the programme starts at 10.20pm GMT on BBC One.

Team news

Forward Alexander Isak is touch and go for the fixture, according to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who suggested that he might have to be cautious with the Sweden international given Callum Wilson’s absence. Sven Botman is out with a knee issue and Harvey Barnes is struggling with a foot injury, while Lewis Hall is ineligible to play against his parent club.

This game will come slightly too soon for Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, though two of Chelsea’s summer signings are nearing a return from injury. Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana also remain absent.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Odds

Newcastle win 31/20

Draw 5/2

Chelsea win 13/8

Prediction

A draw. Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea