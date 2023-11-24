Premier League predictions: Best betting tips for this weekend's matches

Premier League fixtures and odds December 15th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 17/4 10/3 9/14 Tottenham TOT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 1/2 18/5 6/1 Luton LUT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 3/1 16/5 Fulham FUL December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 2/9 11/2 12/1 Sheffield SHU December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 1/5 13/2 17/1 Crystal Palace CRY December 16th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 13/5 12/5 23/20 Everton EVE December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 11/5 11/4 6/5 Aston Villa AVL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 23/20 13/5 23/10 Wolves WOL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Arsenal ARS 5/11 4/1 6/1 Brighton BRI December 17th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 5/16 5/1 15/2 Man Utd MUN

Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions These two had contrasting results before the international break as a severely depleted Newcastle side were turned over by Bournemouth, while Chelsea showed they can compete with the league’s top dogs when drawing 4-4 with Manchester City. The Blues’ clash with the champions was a Premier League classic with Cole Palmer scoring a stoppage time penalty to secure a share of the spoils. That was arguably Chelsea’s best result under Mauricio Pochettino, who has made a stuttering start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine's team are potentially moving in the right direction and head to Newcastle having won their last three away games. But may have overreacted to the draw with City, a nervy win over nine-man Tottenham and victories at Fulham and Burnley on the road in having Chelsea challenge Newcastle for favouritism for this game.

St James’ Park has become a fortress and the Magpies have won seven out of nine home matches in all competitions this season. Absences are still a concern for Eddie Howe’s team, but not as much as they were two weeks ago with Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all set to be involved. Newcastle have kept five home clean sheets already this season and there's potential value in backing them at 17/10 with BetMGM to put a dent in Chelsea’s recovery with our first Premier League prediction. Newcastle vs Chelsea Tip: Newcastle to win – 17/10 with BetMGM

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Burnley vs West Ham prediction Burnley find themselves staring up at the rest of the division following five straight defeats and the basement dwellers look vulnerable when hosting West Ham. The Clarets made a slice of unwanted Premier League history by losing their first six home games to start a season and are winless in their last four meetings with West Ham. Vincent Kompany’s young team look out of their depth and are potentially ideal fodder for a Hammers side that are favourites in the to make it eight wins in a row against promoted sides.

Burnley have had real issues defending set pieces this season and were badly exposed by Arsenal in that department before the international break. The Gunners aren’t known for their set piece skills, but West Ham have a more physically imposing team and arguably the best dead-ball specialist in the league in James Ward-Prowse. Ward-Prowse, who has nine assists to his name in all competitions, will be a big threat for the Hammers, as Nottingham Forest can testify. Ward-Prowse put in both corners which led to West Ham’s final two goals in the 3-2 victory over Forest. Not having top scorer Jarrod Bowen would be a blow for West Ham if he’s kept out by a knee injury, but in Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Ward-Prowse, they have the tools to inflict another home defeat on Burnley. Burnley vs West Ham Tip: West Ham to win – 23/20 with BetMGM

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton predictions Nottingham Forest were dealt a massive blow this week with the news top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi will be missing for months with a groin injury. The Nigeria international had scored four league goals this season and registered 10 goals and two assists in his last 14 league games stretching back to last season. Forest don’t look the same side without Awoniyi and will now have to rely on either Chris Wood or Divock Origi to lead the line against Brighton.

The Seagulls are having issues of their own going forward and have gone four Premier League games without scoring more than one goal. That run includes home meetings with Sheffield United and Fulham. But it’s a fair reflection on Brighton’s average expected goals figure of 1.37 over the last six league games, according to Fbref, with all their attacking metrics trending downwards recently. Perhaps the break came at the right time after a busy period for Brighton but there’s no saying they’ll be back to their swashbuckling best at the City Ground, which has witnessed fewer than three goals in three of the last four league games. Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip: Under 2.5 goals – 23/20 with Unibet

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

Luton vs Crystal Palace predictions Things are looking up for Crystal Palace with two of their top attacking talents having made welcome comebacks from injury this month. Eberechi Eze caught the eye on his return to the Eagles starting line-up in the 3-2 defeat to Everton last time out, while Michael Olise’s first appearance from the bench in that game was greeted with a thunderous Selhurst Park reception. Palace need the duo to spark a flagging attack and may see signs of life at Kenilworth Road against a Luton team with the division's second-highest expected goals against figure (24.7), according to Fbref.

The Hatters are also allowing the fourth-highest number of shots per game on average and Olise, who shares set piece duty with Eze, may get off a shot or two. Bookmakers make Olise a bigger price than Eze to hit the target, but Olise ended last season in excellent form, registering one shot on target in seven of Palace’s last nine games. With our final Premier League prediction, we’re backing Olise to show signs of his old self by hitting the target at Luton. Luton vs Crystal Palace Tip: Michael Olise over 0.5 shots on target – 5/6 with Betway

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply