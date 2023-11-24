Manchester City vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Manchester City vs Liverpool betting tips: Mohamed Salah to score any time – 21/10 BetGoodwin

Over 3.5 goals – 6/5 Unibet

Under 5.5 cards – 4/5 bet365 Manchester City and Liverpool face off on Saturday lunchtime in a crunch contest at the top of the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium (12:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The two clubs are in lockstep at the top of the Premier League, continuing the theme of the last six years where their rivalry has defined the top-flight title race.

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

There is plenty of incentive for both teams as a City win would push them four points ahead of Liverpool in the standings. But, Jurgen Klopp's men can leapfrog their rivals with a victory at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side saw their recent momentum checked before the international break in a 4-4 thriller against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Former City man Cole Palmer’s late penalty earned the Blues a share of the spoils, denying his ex-club the chance to move three points clear at the top.

Liverpool extended their five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford last time out. Despite their recent impressive results, Liverpool enter the contest as underdogs with as City are favoured to emerge with a vital win. The fitness of Erling Haaland could play a key role in the outcome of the game after he suffered an ankle injury during the international break while playing for Norway. His availability could make-or-break City’s hopes of securing three valuable points. Matches between these two teams are always stacked with drama, so we’re eagerly anticipating this tense duel. After looking at the , here are our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions.

Established 1994 Premier League Special 50/1 on Liverpool, 40/1 on Man City - Pick Your Winner! VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Man City OR Liverpool - Match Betting - 90 mins. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 21/11/2023 until 12:30 UK time on 25/11/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Salah to maintain impressive City scoring streak Although Haaland leads the Premier League goal chart with 13 goals, Mohamed Salah is hot on his heels with 10 strikes. The 31-year-old notched a brace against Brentford before the international break and then proceeded to score four in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying win over Djibouti. Salah is firing on all cylinders at the moment, and he will not be a welcome sight for a City defence that conceded four against Chelsea in their last outing.

Salah always seems to raise the level of his game against Guardiola’s men. He was the match-winner for Liverpool in the meeting between the sides at Anfield last season, and scored the opener at the Etihad before City issued an emphatic response in their 4-1 triumph. Dating back to the 2019/20 season, Salah has scored six goals in eight Premier League meetings against City. After looking at the odds from , we’re backing Salah to score any time at the Etihad at 21/10 with BetGoodwin with our first Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction. Manchester City vs Liverpool Tip 1: Mohamed Salah to score any time – 21/10 BetGoodwin

Established 1994 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

Another goal fest between City and Liverpool Matches between City and Liverpool have been filled with goals in recent years. Since Guardiola and Klopp have faced off in the fixture both teams have not backed down, which has resulted in end-to-end action. The outcomes have been fairly balanced in terms of victories, although City have tended to inflict more damage in their triumphs, notably their 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium last season. Since Guardiola’s arrival at City in 2016, there have been 20 meetings between the sides in all competitions, which have featured 69 goals. There has been only one occasion over the timeframe when a match involving City and Liverpool failed to produce a goal - that came in October 2018 at Anfield.

Last season we were treated to four encounters between the sides which yielded 15 goals. Given the talent on the pitch on Saturday, we’ll be disappointed if we don’t get another goal fest, with or without Haaland. City have kept four clean sheets this term, but only one in their last six Premier League games. Liverpool have been tight at the back at home, although they have conceded at least once in each of their away games this term. So, with our second Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction, we’re backing a high-scoring game featuring over 3.5 goals at 6/5 with . Manchester City vs Liverpool Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals – 6/5 Unibet

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Will there be cards in Manchester? The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool has defined the last seven years of the Premier League. For what it has produced in goalmouth action, it has lacked the bite of the classic rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Chelsea and Manchester United in the late 2000s. There has only been one red card issued in matches since Klopp and Guardiola have been on the sideline together when Sadio Mane was dismissed in September 2017 in a 5-0 win for City at the Etihad.

The meetings last season were relatively sedate as only 11 yellow cards were brandished in four matches. After the two-week international break and the subsequent lack of training time, both teams could be out of rhythm and may hardly be operating at full speed throughout the 90 minutes. The card line has been set at 5.5 cards by and given that all four games last season would have passed underneath this threshold, we’re taking the under with our final Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction at odds of 4/5. Manchester City vs Liverpool Tip 3: Under 5.5 cards – 4/5 bet365