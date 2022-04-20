St James’ Park was treated to a special finish on Sunday afternoon as Bruno Guimaraes struck an injury-time winner to hand Newcastle all three points against Leicester City.

Just 72 hours later the North East will congregate once again for another Premier League clash, this time against Crystal Palace.

A victory could take Newcastle level with Leicester in ninth place, something which a couple of months ago seemed inconceivable when they were embroiled in a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Palace will be hoping a win of their own can push them into ninth place as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible following their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 20 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Newcastle are expected to field the same starting line-up as they did for the win against Leicester after all their players came through the match without any concerns.

Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns but will be able to welcome back midfielder Conor Gallagher to the side. The Chelsea loanee was unable to feature against his parent club in the FA Cup semi-final due to a stipulation in his contract.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Newcastle - 13/10

Draw - 11/5

Crystal Palace - 11/5

Prediction

Newcastle will be bouncing after their victory over Leicester and you can imagine Crystal Palace may well be on the floor following their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea. 2-0 Newcastle.