Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has revealed that Eddie Howe’s “passion” and “dynamism” motivated the club’s decision to hire him as manager.

Following Steve Bruce’s sacking, the Saudi-backed club have moved for the former Bournemouth boss during the international break.

The 47-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the club that runs until 2024.

Howe inherits the job with the Magpies currently in 19th and five points off safety in the Premier League, but Staveley hopes Howe can replicate his “transformational impact” he inspired over eight years during his second spell with the Cherries.

Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

While Howe said upon his appointment following just over a year out of the game: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”