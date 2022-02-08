A massive battle at the bottom between two teams struggling for identity as well as survival takes place on Tuesday night, as Newcastle United host Everton.

The Magpies made five new additions during the January transfer window, with Bruno Guimaraes the biggest-name signing who they will hope can add enough quality in the middle of the park to make the difference against the drop.

Eddie Howe’s team remain in the bottom three, a point off safety with a game in hand on Norwich above them.

Everton are only four points above Newcastle themselves, 16th in the table and with Frank Lampard in charge here for the first time in the Premier League with his new team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 8 February at St. James’ Park.

Where can I watch?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Newcastle have revealed Callum Wilson will miss most of the rest of the season through injury. After new signings were made in January, Eddie Howe opted to leave Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark out of the 25-man squad so they will not feature again this term. Joelinton should be ready to return and there could be debuts for Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Everton have lost Ben Godfrey for over a month with a hamstring injury, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return. Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli are available for debuts, but Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies remain out injured.

Predicted line-ups

NEW - Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, van de Beek, Gray, Dele, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Newcastle 17/10

Draw 27/11

Everton 35/19

Prediction

Newcastle to soak up the good atmosphere on home soil and inflicting defeat on Everton - and boost their own survival hopes. Newcastle 3-2 Everton.