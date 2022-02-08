Newcastle United host Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, a meeting between two teams fighting against relegation and hoping to build toward a more successful future than they have managed of late.

Frank Lampard won his first game in charge of the Toffees as they knocked Brentford out of the FA Cup, but it’s in the league they need wins as they sit just two places and four points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle sit 19th heading into the week’s action, but a vital win over Leeds last time out before the international break gives them hope of avoiding the drop - as do five new additions during the January transfer window.

Three of them including Bruno Guimaraes could debut here, while Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli might do likewise for Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 8 February at St. James’ Park.

Where can I watch?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Newcastle have revealed Callum Wilson will miss most of the rest of the season through injury. After new signings were made in January, Eddie Howe opted to leave Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark out of the 25-man squad so they will not feature again this term. Joelinton should be ready to return and there could be debuts for Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Everton have lost Ben Godfrey for over a month with a hamstring injury, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return. Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli are available for debuts, but Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies remain out injured.

Predicted line-ups

NEW - Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

EVE - Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, van de Beek, Gray, Dele, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Newcastle 17/10

Draw 27/11

Everton 35/19

Prediction

Newcastle to soak up the good atmosphere on home soil and inflicting defeat on Everton - and boost their own survival hopes. Newcastle 3-2 Everton.