Newcastle fans attacked in Paris before Champions League match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle fans have been reportedly attacked in a bar in Paris ahead of their match against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday.

There was footage on social media of a group of Newcastle fans in a bar being attacked with fireworks and flares as well as chairs being thrown.

More than 2,000 fans have travelled from the UK for Newcastle’s final away group game of their first Champions League campaign for two decades.

The Newcastle United Supporters’ Club had members inside the Café Seguin when the incident took place, and said: “Corcoran’s Boulogne was asked to shut at 10pm by the police. A group of Newcastle fans moved on to Café Seguin to continue the night.

“A group of around 30 PSG fans turned up, stood outside, threw a flare and chairs etc at the windows and doors.

“Nobody was majorly hurt and then they left. The advice is for everyone to stick together and look after each other.”

NUSC said “the videos make it look worse than it was”.”

The incident comes after a 58-year-old Newcastle fan Eddie McKay was stabbed while travelling for the away match against Milan in September and he had to receive hospital treatment.

McKay was stabbed in what he described as an unprovoked attack in Milan by men wearing balaclavas, and he sustained wounds to the back and the shoulder before police intervened, but has recovered fully.

Newcastle fans have also been officially warned by the club, which said in a statement on the website: “Fans are strongly advised to avoid the Auteuil suburb of Paris and should take note of this when travelling to the Parc des Princes on matchday.”

Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 in the meeting at St James’ Park, but go into the game bottom fo the group, although they ware three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

On the upcoming match, Howe said: “It is imperative we don’t lose. This is a defining moment in our Champions League campaign, we are going to give it everything,”

The Independent has contacted Newcastle for comment.

With reporting from PA.