A Newcastle United fan stabbed in an “unprovoked attack” by a machete-wielding gang in Milan has provided an update on his condition having arrived back home.

Eddie McKay, 58, was with his son and a friend walking back to their hotel when they were attacked by a group of men wearing balaclavas in the neighbourhood of Navigli on Monday night.

The father was stabbed in the back and on his arms after falling over during the attack, before police intervened. Photographs on social media show a man with a bloodied torso lying on the ground while being treated by medics.

After being taken to hospital, Mr McKay was flown home and missed Tuesday night’s game with AC Milan - but now back in Newcastle he has thankfully been given the all-clear by doctors.

He posted to Facebook on Wednesday: “I flew back last night and got checked out at the Royal Victoria Infirmary [Hospital], all good. Bit sore today. I have seen a lot of [different] versions [of the attack] on social media.”

“Me, my son and a friend were attacked going to our hotel. It was an unprovoked attack. Thankfully my son and his friend were ok.”

Mr McKay went on to thank his family, friends and football supporters from across the country who have sent him their best wishes.

Sam Gordon, Mr McKay’s nephew, also described the attack to Mail Online: “My uncle, cousin and their friend had just left a couple of other lads and were heading back to the hotel when around eight men in balaclavas appeared and attacked them.

Newcastle fans ahead of Tuesday night’s game at the San Siro - the match passed without supporter unrest (PA)

“My cousin was hit with what they think was a police-type baton and has a gash on his head. They had a machete and used that to rip at their Newcastle tops. They only ran off when they had the shirts.”

He added: “My uncle was stabbed three times and left in a pretty bad way. It could have been much worse, though. My uncle is retired now and is just enjoying watching Newcastle and being with his family. We’re all in shock and very upset by what has happened.”

Newcastle United said it was liaising with the authorities in the wake of the incident, and wished the fan involved a speedy recovery.

In a statement, the club said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances. Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, local state police confirmed a supporter had suffered three wounds in an incident after being set upon by a group of up to eight men wearing hoodies.

On Tuesday night, a police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “A police patrol came across the incident, which involved seven or eight people wearing hooded sweatshirts. We are still searching for these people. A supporter of Newcastle, who is 58 years old, suffered two slight wounds to his arms and one a little bit deeper on his back.”

The police department which deals with football supporters is investigating, said the spokesperson, who added: “At this moment it is not clear if this is related to football or something else because no emblems were visible.”

Around 5,000 Newcastle supporters watched their side draw 0-0 with AC Milan in the San Siro on Tuesday night.