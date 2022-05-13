Newcastle not commenting after ‘Saudi Arabia-style’ away kit leaks
Newcastle will not officially unveil next season’s kits until after the season
Newcastle have refused to comment after leaked images of the club’s new away kit appeared to show a design based on the green and white of Saudi Arabia.
The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Newcastle will wear the shirt, which is white and features green trim, much like that of the Saudi Arabian national team, next season.
Newcastle will not officially unveil next season’s kits until after the season, but the leaked images suggest a departure from the club’s traditional colours for their next away shirt.
A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed an 80 per cent takeover of Newcastle in October amid criticism of the country’s human rights record by groups including Amnesty International.
The club have maintained that there is no link between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi state and the takeover was approved after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he had received “legally binding assurances” the Saudi state would not control the club.
The club’s fortunes have improved on the pitch since the takeover went through, with Eddie Howe’s team surging clear of a relegation fight to finish near mid-table.
Newcastle’s shirt supplier is British manufacturer Castore will produce three kits for the next season, with the same leaked images showing a traditional black and white home shirt and a largely dark blue third kit.
