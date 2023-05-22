Jump to content

Liveupdated1684782720

Newcastle vs Leicester LIVE: Latest score and updates from Premier League clash as Maddison starts on bench

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Monday 22 May 2023 20:12
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle need just one point to secure Champions League football next season as they host Leicester City in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s men are currently third in the table and know that if they avoid defeat to the Foxes they will secure a top four finish in the first full season since the Saudi-backed takeover of the club.

Leicester meanwhile are hoping to avoid relegation. They are 19th in the table but a victory tonight would send them out of the drop zone (on goal difference) ahead of this weekend’s final league fixtures.

Dean Smith’s side have not won in four matches and were heavily beaten last time out against Liverpool. Can they surprise the Magpies and earn a win away from home?

We’ll have all the action from St. James’ Park in our live blog below:

1684782554

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Yellow Card Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

22 May 2023 20:09
1684782526

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Isak gets in down the left but his ball across only finds Thomas to clear.

22 May 2023 20:08
1684782390

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Trippier hits an outswinging corner from the right, but Leicester cope well and clear eventually.

22 May 2023 20:06
1684782291

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

It has been a cagey opening few minutes as you might expect. Neither side are managing to get a proper hold of the ball yet.

22 May 2023 20:04
1684782264

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

22 May 2023 20:04
1684782197

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

22 May 2023 20:03
1684782109

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Iheanacho gets things underway.

22 May 2023 20:01
1684782065

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

22 May 2023 20:01
1684782063

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

22 May 2023 20:01
1684781968

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

22 May 2023 19:59

