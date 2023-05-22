(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle need just one point to secure Champions League football next season as they host Leicester City in the Premier League tonight.

Eddie Howe’s men are currently third in the table and know that if they avoid defeat to the Foxes they will secure a top four finish in the first full season since the Saudi-backed takeover of the club.

Leicester meanwhile are hoping to avoid relegation. They are 19th in the table but a victory tonight would send them out of the drop zone (on goal difference) ahead of this weekend’s final league fixtures.

Dean Smith’s side have not won in four matches and were heavily beaten last time out against Liverpool. Can they surprise the Magpies and earn a win away from home?

We’ll have all the action from St. James’ Park in our live blog below: