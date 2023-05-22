Newcastle vs Leicester LIVE: Latest score and updates from Premier League clash as Maddison starts on bench
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Newcastle need just one point to secure Champions League football next season as they host Leicester City in the Premier League tonight.
Eddie Howe’s men are currently third in the table and know that if they avoid defeat to the Foxes they will secure a top four finish in the first full season since the Saudi-backed takeover of the club.
Leicester meanwhile are hoping to avoid relegation. They are 19th in the table but a victory tonight would send them out of the drop zone (on goal difference) ahead of this weekend’s final league fixtures.
Dean Smith’s side have not won in four matches and were heavily beaten last time out against Liverpool. Can they surprise the Magpies and earn a win away from home?
We’ll have all the action from St. James’ Park in our live blog below:
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Yellow Card Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Isak gets in down the left but his ball across only finds Thomas to clear.
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Trippier hits an outswinging corner from the right, but Leicester cope well and clear eventually.
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
It has been a cagey opening few minutes as you might expect. Neither side are managing to get a proper hold of the ball yet.
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Iheanacho gets things underway.
