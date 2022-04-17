Newcastle host Brendan Rodgers’ Leciester in the Premier League today as they look to pull away from the bottom three.

After three losses on the bounce, Eddie Howe’s team picked up all three points last time out against Wolves, thanks to a Chris Wood penalty. A win today all but significantly boost their chances of playing in the Premier League next season.

Visitors Leicester head to the north east with three league wins in their last five and will have their eyes on the European places above, if they can take advantage of games in hand on Wolves in eighth.

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall helped the Foxes to a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Newcastle vs Leciester?

The match will kick off at 2.15pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Team news

Both Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock are injury doubts for the home side, after the winger hobbled off just minutes into the game with Wolves, while Willock missed the clash on Friday night entirely.

Howe will still be without Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, who are nearing returns to action.

Leicester will be missing Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, but Brendan Rodgers will be boosted by the news that Jamie Vardy has nearly recovered from his knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Targett, Burn, Schar, Krafth; Joelinton, Shelvey, Guimaraes; Saint-Maximum, Wood, Almiron.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Thomas, Soyuncu, Fofana, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans; Maddison, Daka, Barnes.

Odds

Newcastle: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Leicester : 11/6

Prediction

Both defences have been leaking goals all campaign, so expect a high-scoring affair. Newcastle have clawed back their season as of late and with key Leicester players missing, we think this one will end all square at St James’ Park. Newcastle 2-2 Leicester.