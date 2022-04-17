West Ham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Clarets begin life after Sean Dyche
Follow all the action from the Premier League including updates from Newcastle vs Leicester
Two Premier League matches are on show on Easter Sunday, before the world of football turns its attention to the FA Cup semi-final and we’ll have coverage of it all right here on the Independent. First up, the focus is on east London, where West Ham United host Burnley, who hit the headlines on Friday for the surprise sacking of manager Sean Dyche.
The Clarets are four points from safety with eight games to play as they battle for survival in the top flight, with the last game under Dyche being the 2-0 defeat to bottom club Norwich last week. The Hammers, meanwhile, also lost by the same scoreline at Brentford at the same time - but in midweek matters took a massive upturn as they overcame Lyon in the Europa League to book a semi-final berth against Eintracht Frankfurt.
While David Moyes’ team will naturally be hoping for a trophy and the Champions League spot which comes with it, they still have domestic matters to attend to as well if they want to seal a coveted top-six finish, being three points behind both Manchester United and Arsenal at present, having played a game more than the Gunners. Follow all the live updates from West Ham vs Burnley, with updates from Newcastle vs Leicester below:
West Ham vs Burnley
Burnley are currently four points adrift of safety with just eight Premier League games remaining.
Everton beat Manchester United to move further clear of the relegation zone, but they will be dragged right back into it if Burnley can pick up three points today.
The pressure would then be on Frank Lampard’s side as they prepare to host Leicester on Wednesday.
Burnley then host Southampton on Thursday.
West Ham vs Burnley
West Ham striker Michail Antonio has played against Burnley on three occasions, scoring three goals against them.
Four in four today? Without hitting the back of the net, he was magnificent for the Hammers in midweek. A complete striker’s performance.
West Ham vs Burnley
Worth remembering that Newcastle are hosting Leicester in the other Premier League game at 2.15pm today.
I am in charge of score updates for that one too, so anything critical that happens at St James’ Park will be brought to you right here. You don’t have to go anywhere.
West Ham vs Burnley
The West Ham supporters heading to today’s game are preparing to welcome home their European heroes after a sensational 3-0 victory away at Lyon on Thursday.
Eight of the 11 who started in the Europa League are also lining up today. Fabianski, Cresswell and Vlasic come in for Areola, Coufal and Fornals.
West Ham vs Burnley
Both teams’ respective benches for today’s game.
West Ham subs: Areola, Fredericks, Coufal, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Fornals, Yarmolenko.
Burnley subs: Hennessy, Roberts, Bardsley, Long, Brownhill, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra.
West Ham vs Burnley
And here is Burnley’s starting line-up: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst.
West Ham vs Burnley
Here is your West Ham team today then: Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Vlasic; Antonio.
West Ham vs Burnley
The European semi-finalists are in the house, ladies and gentlemen. The official team news will be released in the next few minutes.
West Ham vs Burnley
Here is how The Independent’s Jack Naisbitt thinks today’s game is going to play out.
Both clubs are fighting for points but for different reasons, with West Ham looking to consolidate their European place and Burnley battling for their Premier League survival.
West Ham haven’t lost in the league to Burnley in their last 3 matches and the Clarets have not won away from home in their last 3 league games.
A narrow West Ham win looks most likely. West Ham 2-1 Burnley.
West Ham vs Burnley
Despite West Ham’s European success in midweek, they are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.
Burnley also lost 2-0 last time out, although their defeat was a much more significant one as they were turned over by bottom of the table Norwich.
Both sides will need to improve today if they are to impress.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies