(Getty Images)

Two Premier League matches are on show on Easter Sunday, before the world of football turns its attention to the FA Cup semi-final and we’ll have coverage of it all right here on the Independent. First up, the focus is on east London, where West Ham United host Burnley, who hit the headlines on Friday for the surprise sacking of manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets are four points from safety with eight games to play as they battle for survival in the top flight, with the last game under Dyche being the 2-0 defeat to bottom club Norwich last week. The Hammers, meanwhile, also lost by the same scoreline at Brentford at the same time - but in midweek matters took a massive upturn as they overcame Lyon in the Europa League to book a semi-final berth against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While David Moyes’ team will naturally be hoping for a trophy and the Champions League spot which comes with it, they still have domestic matters to attend to as well if they want to seal a coveted top-six finish, being three points behind both Manchester United and Arsenal at present, having played a game more than the Gunners. Follow all the live updates from West Ham vs Burnley, with updates from Newcastle vs Leicester below: