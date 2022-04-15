Burnley sack Sean Dyche as club struggles for Premier League survival

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after almost 10 years in charge, with the team four points adrift of Premier League safety and only eight games to go.

Dyche had been the longest serving manager in the Premier League having joined Burnley in October 2012, during which time he led the club to Premier League promotion twice and built a consistently over-performing team which recorded two top-half finishes in the past five seasons.

But the past two seasons have been more of a struggle, narrowly avoiding the drop at the end of 2020-21 before becoming entrenched in the bottom three in the current campaign. A crucial win over relegation rivals Everton released some of the pressure, but it was followed by a drab 2-0 defeat at bottom-club Norwich City.

Dyche departs Turf Moor along with assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

