Newcastle host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League meeting that could determine which of the two teams finishes the season inside the top four.

Eddie Howe’s side have been in the Champions League spots for most of the season and the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August remains their only loss of the Premier League campaign so far but they have taken a stumble following three consecutive draws, which has given some hope to the chasing pack.

In contrast, Liverpool will look to back up their 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have a game in hand over Newcastle, would close the gap on the Magpies to three points should they win that spare match and earn a victory today but a defeat would surely rule out any chance of a top four finish.

