Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from encounter at St. James’ Park
This is an intriguing encounter in the top four race with Liverpool needing to win to close the gap on Newcastle
Newcastle host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League meeting that could determine which of the two teams finishes the season inside the top four.
Eddie Howe’s side have been in the Champions League spots for most of the season and the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August remains their only loss of the Premier League campaign so far but they have taken a stumble following three consecutive draws, which has given some hope to the chasing pack.
In contrast, Liverpool will look to back up their 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have a game in hand over Newcastle, would close the gap on the Magpies to three points should they win that spare match and earn a victory today but a defeat would surely rule out any chance of a top four finish.
Follow the action as Newcastle take on Liverpool at St. James’ Park:
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool have had a bumpy season and while Newcastle have not had a perfect campaign they should be able to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Newcastle have the home advantage and can turn the screw on Liverpool’s form.
Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool.
Newcastle vs Liverpool predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Gordon
Liverpool Xl: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
What is the early team news?
For Newcastle, Joe Willock is expected to be out with injury but Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be fit and available. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended.
Liverpool, meanwhile, could welcome back Virgil van Dijk from injury. But Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are all still injured.
How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool
The match will kick-off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at St James Park.
The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos
Jurgen Klopp highlighted what he believes were clear mistakes made around last season’s Champions League final but does not feel Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin should be held primarily responsible.
This week saw the publication of an independent report into the dangerous congestion problems around the Stade de France in Paris prior to the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Thousands of Liverpool fans were penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass before being tear-gassed by police, with the report concluding the situation almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe”.
Liverpool have called on Uefa, who the report said bore primary responsibility for the organisational failures, to implement all the 21 recommendations made to try to ensure such a situation never happens again.
Jurgen Klopp says UEFA president was not primarily responsible for Paris chaos
The Liverpool boss believes the Stade de France should never have been selected as the venue.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
The late Premier League match today sees Newcastle take on Liverpool at 5.30pm. This game will have some big implications on the race for the top four with Liverpool needing to win to have any hopes of earning Champions League football next year.
Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, five places and nine points ahead of Liverpool. If Eddie Howe’s side were to win today then they will effectively put an end to Liverpool’s chances of competing for a top four spot going 12 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Liverpool, who have a game in hand on Newcastle, could cut that gap down to six if they win at St. James’ Park. The Reds are hoping to build off the back of a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby where Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo finally seemed to gel in the forward line.
Their task will be to break down an incredible Newcastle defence which has been one of the strongest in the league this year. Can the Reds collect three points today or will Eddie Howe’s team confirm their top four credentials?
Elsewhere in the Premier League
There are six matches taking place at 3pm in the English top flight but not much else to talk about. Only two of the current games have seen a goal in the first half.
Here’s how things stand at half-time:
Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Brighton 0-0 Fulham
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton
Everton 0-0 Leeds
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester City
Wolves 0-0 Bournemouth
Coming up later on Newcastle take on Liverpool at St. James’ Park. We’ll be building up to kick off with all the team news and updates so stick with us.
Arsenal bounce back to seal stunning late comeback win over Aston Villa
Aston Villa had tried to kick Arsenal when they were down. Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side stand up, in the most scarcely possible way possible. On a thunderous afternoon at Villa Park, Jorginho’s stunning strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the underside of the crossbar, rebounding off the back of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez, denying former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, and, somehow, keeping Arsenal’s Premier League title bid alive.
This was a statement response from Arteta’s challengers: they faced not only the shortest possible turnaround from Wednesday’s defeat at home to title rivals Manchester City, a result that threatened to suck the air out of their challenge as Pep Guardiola’s side returned to the top of the table, but also an Aston Villa side who sensed an opportunity. This was as good a time to play Arsenal as you could hope for, and yet as Gabriel Martinelli raced away to score Arsenal’s fourth into an empty net in the 98th minute, sealing a 4-2 comeback win, it’s hard to imagine how Arteta’s team could have reacted to their defeat to City in a better way.
The scenes in the away end at full-time told you that, and with the four-game blip is over, it’s now about how this dramatic lift win can lift Arsenal and give them a second wind in the title race. Manchester CIty will certainly feel it. But at times here, Arsenal’s dip in form threatened to turn into a five-game slump, especially as first Ollie Watkins and then Philippe Coutinho fired Villa in front, before Villa rattled the crossbar when chasing a winner late on.
Arsenal bounce back to seal stunning late comeback win over Aston Villa
Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal: Jorginho’s shot ended in an Emi Martinez own goal deep into injury time, before Gabriel Martinelli netted an even later open goal to send the Gunners back to the top
FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
Reaction from Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who told BT Sport: “That’s the Premier League. That’s why it’s the best league in the world. It’s just beautiful.
“It was very important after the last results we had. The start wasn’t easy when we were not producing our game. We came in at half-time, had a chat and then we went back doing the basics we need to do and changed the game.
“The last time I hit the post and it went back off the keeper it didn’t go in so I’m glad today it did.”
FT Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
Reaction from Arsenal goalscorer Oleksandr Zinchenko: “From this game I would like to say two things. First we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end.
“Like I said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want. If we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go.
“I’m so happy to help with my goal but most important is to take the three points.
“We would like to go in the dressing room as soon as possible but there are still a lot of games to play and we just need to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing we can do everything.”
