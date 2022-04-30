Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park hoping to knock back their visitors’ title hopes.

Eddie Howe’s side are enjoying a good run of form and have propelled themsleves into the top half.

They will hope to prey on a Liverpool team potentially wearied by a short turnaround from Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recognise that they may need to win every game to overhaul Manchester City and win the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Newcastle vs Liverpool will kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 30 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to start at 11.30am BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Eddie Howe had hoped that a couple of injury returnees would be able to boost his squad ahead of a meeting with Liverpool, but the Newcastle manager suggested that neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson is yet ready to be back amongst things. Ryan Fraser could miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are dealing with a fixture list full of must-win games as they look to secure the three remaining trophies to complete the quadruple, and, as such, there may be some rotation from Jurgen Klopp. The German will be wary, however, of a dangerous Newcastle side. Roberto Firmino is his sole reported major injury concern, though the Brazilian has been back running outdoors.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Willock, Saint-Maximin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Odds

Newcastle win 38/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool win 4/9

Prediction

Liverpool will get a scare, but in the end come through to maintain their title push. Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool