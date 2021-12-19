Despite a host of fixture postponements in the Premier League in recent days due to Covid-related disruptions, Manchester City take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Man City dismantled Leeds 7-0 in their most recent outing with a somewhat unorthodox line-up, while Newcastle were defeated 3-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

City’s big win kept the champions ahead of the Reds at the top of the table, while Newcastle are still scrapping around the bottom three.

Eddie Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has failed to change the Magpies’ fortunes so far, but a massive upset here would give them much hope going forward.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is it?

The game will kick off at St James’ Park at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday 19 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with the broadcaster also streaming the game live on the SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured for Man City, while Joao Cancelo returns from suspension. Bernardo Silva exited the pitch somewhat early during the victory over Leeds, so it remains to be seen how healthy he is here.

Luckily for Howe, he should have his entire Newcastle squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden.

Odds

Newcastle: 4/1

Draw: 6/1

Man City: 1/6

Prediction

City to build off their evisceration of Leeds with another thrashing. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.