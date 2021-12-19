Close Gianluca Vialli's time as player and manager at Chelsea

Chelsea will attempt to return to winning ways when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel’s team drew with Everton last time out and have tasted victory just twice in their last five Premier League games, falling from first to third in the process.

Injury absences have taken a toll in midfield, but the Blues now trail leaders Man City by four points and need a return to consistent performance levels to reignite their title challenge over the busy Christmas run of games.

Wolves, meanwhile, are in eighth place and among the group of teams hoping to battle it out for European places, with goalscoring still a real issue for them but their defensive work more impressive - only the top three have conceded fewer than Bruno Lage’s side this term. Victory at Brighton last time out leaves them four points off West Ham in fifth as they look for a return to the Europa League. Follow all the live updates and team news as Wolves face Chelsea below: