Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from St James’ Park
Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park this evening as the visitors take to the pitch for the first time in over two weeks.
Covid-related disruptions to the Premier League’s calendar saw Man United’s fixtures against Brighton and Brentford postponed earlier this month, with the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground closed for a brief period thereafter. It remains to be seen whether the lack of action will help or hinder Ralf Rangnick’s seventh-placed team, who may be slightly short of match sharpness but who have had a bit more time to get used to their new interim coach’s style of play. A victory here would take them fifth.
Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fortunes have not improved much in their relegation battle since Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach, and an admittedly tough recent run of games has seen the Magpies beaten 4-0 by Man City, 3-1 by Liverpool and 4-0 by Leicester. Their last win came on 4 December as they edged past Burnley 1-0, and even a victory here would not haul 19th-placed Newcastle out of the relegation zone. As our own Tony Evans writes, the club must cut through their own barriers on and off the pitch as a kinder run of fixtures approaches after tonight.
Follow all the build-up, team news and live match updates from Newcastle vs Manchester United, below.
Newcastle vs Manchester United
Manchester United had two Premier League games - against Brighton and Brentford - postponed due to a steep rise in coronavirus cases amongst the squad and staff. It got so bad that the Carrington training ground was closed for four days and players had to train in their own gardens to keep up with manager Ralf Rangnick’s proposed fitness regime.
United last played on the 11th of December and the manager says that the club are almost back to full strength. He said:
“Apart from Paul Pogba we had all the players available at training which is a massive improvement within one week to have 17 players more available.
“Everyone has looked in good shape and good health and if everything stays like it is right now and we don’t get any further cases, and I’m optimistic and positive about that, then it will be difficult for me to decide not only on the starting XI, but on the eight [outfield] players sitting on the bench.
“For me it didn’t come as such a big, big surprise, of course I would have wished that it wouldn’t have happened, but I think for everybody it’s about making the best out of it and making sure we are being protected in the future and we don’t have any further cases in the next six months.
“I know that there is no guarantee for that, but we can still make sure we do everything we possibly can within our club that it doesn’t happen again.”
Newcastle vs Manchester United: Injuries and absentees
Newcastle have Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back in contention following illnesses but Isaac Hayden is suspended and Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis remain out.
Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Manchester United have an almost full squad to select from after a fresh round of Covid-19 testing. Paul Pogba is only absentee as he misses through injury.
Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are fit again and could be in contention to start tonight.
Newcastle vs Manchester United
Newcastle United finish a run of difficult fixtures when they host Manchester United in the Premier League tonight. The Tyneside club are about to enter a crucial phase of the season. The next five weeks offer a series of winnable matches for Eddie Howe’s team and the transfer window opens in five days.
It is hard to see a side that has conceded 11 goals in the past three matches against top-half clubs getting anything against United tonight. These are strange times, though. Ralf Rangnick’s team has not played for 16 days. The German is still getting to grips with life at Old Trafford. Still, Rangnick has plenty of talent available to him and clear ideas about how he wants United to play.
There has been less clarity at St James’ Park since the Amanda Staveley-led, Saudi Arabian-backed consortium’s takeover was rubber-stamped in October. The past three months have been a harsh learning process for the new owners. More difficult lessons lie ahead.
Full piece here:
Newcastle face Man United as final test before defining period of the season
Nicola Cortese the latest name linked with the sporting director role
Newcastle vs Manchester United
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the Premier League.
Tonight’s top-flight game marks the visitors’ first time stepping onto the pitch in over two weeks. Covid-related disruptions to the Premier League’s calendar saw Man United’s fixtures against Brighton and Brentford postponed earlier this month, with the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground closed for a brief period thereafter.
It remains to be seen whether the lack of action will help or hinder Ralf Rangnick’s team, who may be slightly short of match sharpness but who have had a bit more time to get used to their new interim coach’s style of play.
Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fortunes have not improved much in their relegation battle since Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach, and an admittedly tough recent run of games has seen the Magpies beaten 4-0 by Man City, 3-1 by Liverpool and 4-0 by Leicester.
Their last win came on 4 December as they edged past Burnley 1-0, and even a victory here would not haul 19th-placed Newcastle out of the relegation zone. That said, it could give them some momentum as they approach a kinder run of matches.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies