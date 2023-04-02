Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United strengthened their top-four hopes and leapfrogged Manchester United into third in the Premier League table as Joe Willock and Callum Wilson sealed an important win at St James’ Park.

Newcastle flew out of the traps in the first half and created several clear chances to take the lead. David de Gea was forced into a double save to deny Alexander Isak and Willock, who then wasted an even better opportunity from Allan Saint-Maximin’s pull-back.

But the midfielder took his chance after the break as Newcastle continued to play on the front foot and were rewarded with a deserved breakthrough. Saint-Maximin nodded down to Willock, who headed Newcaste into the lead.

Substitute Wilson came off the bench to double Newcastle’s lead with a glancing header from Kieran Trippier’s free kick, as the hosts claimed a memorable win. Here are how the players rated.

Newcastle United

Nick Pope - 6

A quiet afternoon for the Newcastle goalkeeper, who was largely untroubled.

Kieran Trippier - 8

Much of Newcastle’s play went down his right flank, down to Trippier’s variety and use of the ball. The England international kept Rashford quiet and then set up Wilson’s header with an excellent free-kick.

Fabian Schar - 7

Helped Newcastle stay on the front foot as he looked to carry forward, and remained defensively solid.

Sven Botman - 7

The Dutch defender has struck up a fine partnership with Schar and had a comfortable afternoon against his Netherlands team-mate Weghorst.

Dan Burn - 7

The giant left back was kept busy by Antony in a lively duel on the wing, but one in which the Newcastle defender certainly held his own.

Sean Longstaff - 6

Went close with a rasping drive that had De Gea beaten and added drive and burst to Newcastle’s midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes - 9

Wonderful in midfield and a class above everyone else on the pitch as he took charge in Casemiro’s absence.

Joe Willock - 8

Threatened all afternoon with his excellent timing of runs into the box. After two glaring misses in the first half, the midfielder got his reward with Newcastle’s winner.

(Getty Images)

Jacob Murphy - 6

Saw lots of the ball, particularly early on, but was quite limited in his final product. Executed his role well enough on the right wing.

Alexander Isak - 7

His header was denied by De Gea before a lovely touch and turn on the half-way line led to Willock’s chance, in one of a number of pieces of superb forward play.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 7

Threatened on the break when he started to mix up his driving runs at Dalot. Came up with a clever flick at the byline to set up Willock’s winner.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon - 6: Offered Newcastle more energy in the final stages.

Joelinton - 7: Continued Newcastle’s dominance in midfield.

Callum Wilson - 8: Sealed Newcastle’s win with a fine header that will boost his own confidence.

Manchester United

David De Gea - 7

Produced a stunning double save to deny Isak and Willock - not that he knew much about the second - and then a further tip onto the bar from Joelinton’s header. There will be further questions over his ability on the ball, however, as a goal kick led to Newcastle’s opener.

United could have been beaten by more if not for De Gea (Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot - 6

Coped with Saint-Maximin considerably better than in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, but the winger still had plenty of moments.

Raphael Varane - 6

Went through large spells of being stretched and pulled by Newcastle’s vibrant play - although many of the problems stemmed from those in front of him. Strangely taken off alongside Martinez when Newcastle were only 1-0 up.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Needed to be sharp, particularly in the first half, when dealing with Newcastle’s bright start but was eventually overwhelmed as the hosts deservedly took the lead. Showed his frustration on the bench after being taken off.

Luke Shaw - 5

Had to deal with a lot of Newcastle pressure down his side, where he wasn’t offered much support from Sabitzer or Rashford, and jumped out poorly on Willock’s goal.

Marcel Sabitzer - 5

His influence grew when he was able to contribute to counter-attacks, but United were unable to take control of midfield at any stage and lacked authority in Casemior’s absence.

Scott McTominay - 5

Unable to repeat his heroics for Scotland, in a performance that will remind United fans of what he is lacking at this level. Struggled to get close to Guimaraes.

Antony - 6

The winger had moments in his battle against Burn but wasn’t given the chance to test the full back until the end - taken off by the hour.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

The visitors needed so much more from Fernandes, who was unable to influence any area from the game. His poorer games typically involve ambitious passes or shots that don’t come off - this wasn’t even that.

(Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford - 4

Cut a frustrated figure, as seen as he slammed his boot to the turf after being clipped. Largely kept quiet by Trippier.

Wout Weghorst - 3

A woefully ineffective display in leading the line for United. The striker was not involved in build-up play and barely saw a chance, apart from slicing wide.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 5: The winger was unable to offer anything different.

Anthony Martial - 6: Back from injury, he offered much more than Weghorst in his cameo.

Victor Lindelof - 5: Beaten by Wilson for Newcastle’s second.

Fred - N/A