Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle’s pursuit of Nick Woltemade is “positive” and progressing towards a total deal with Stuttgart.

The Magpies have been searching for a replacement for Callum Wilson, who departed on a free transfer, later joining West Ham.

While Alexander Isak remains away from the first team as he seeks a move to Liverpool.

But after Anthony Gordon’s suspension, following a red card for a reckless challenge on Virgil Van Dijk, Howe maintains Newcastle are making progress on a deal that could cost the club up to £65m.

“Positive signs,” Howe remarked. “Things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment. Until things are done, I can't confirm anything. I don't think that [a debut against Leeds] will be possible due to lots of reasons I don't understand.

“The most important thing is to bring a centre forward in which we have been working on all summer, and we're getting closer.

"I think the last month has been the same, it's been relentless, it's a demanding window in lots of different ways. The work that's gone in, it's been detailed, it has to be, we have to bring the right players to the football club.

“We look like we're getting closer, we're certainly working in the right direction. It'll be good when the window closes, we can focus on what we do. The emotion around the window will be gone, but there are benefits to the window.

“We're still looking, there's an opportunity to improve the squad further, small steps really, let's get the deal we're working on done. Difficult for me to give you clarity on the future [of Isak], I don't know what the future holds, I'm not dealing with it myself, I've got no update, concentrating on bringing players to the club.

Woltemade of VfB Stuttgart celebrates ( Getty Images )

While Howe gave positive updates on the health of Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar after losing all three players to injury and concussion against Liverpool.

“Good news on both players, when they [Joelinton and Tonali] left the pitch, we feared they'd miss out long-term, but Joelinton's scan was good, he'll miss this weekend and there's a chance he could be back after the international break.

“It’s the same with Sandro, he's battling to be fit for tomorrow. Fabian is available, we followed Premier League concussion protocols with the doctor, he should be fit. And he [Gordon] be suspended, definitely.”