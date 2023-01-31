Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southampton will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle as they look to reach the final of the competition for the second time in seven years.

Back in 2017, the Saints lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece and the Red Devils would likely be waiting for them again –having racked up a healthy first-leg lead over Nottingham Forest in the other semi-final – should Nathan Jones’s men successfully come from behind against the Magpies.

The first leg will be a source of frustration for Southampton, as Adam Armstrong had a goal disallowed for the most marginal of handball calls, Duje Caleta-Car was sent off late on for two bookable offences and only the brilliance of Nick Pope producing a couple of world-class saves stopped them scoring in the second half.

It means an away win at St James’ Park is required to turn the tie around and although the odds are stacked against the Premier League’s bottom side as they face one of the division’s high-flyers, their brilliance to beat Manchester City in the quarter-finals will serve as inspiration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second leg:

When is Newcastle vs Southampton

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January.

Is Newcastle vs Southampton on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What happened in the first leg?

Newcastle won 1-0 at St Mary’s with Joelinton scoring the only goal of the game late on, having earlier had a strike ruled out and missing another gilt-edged chance.

What is the team news?

Newcastle could have new signing Anthony Gordon available, although any debut is likely to come from the bench. The Magpies are likely to be without Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett, who are all struggling with injuries, and Shelvey appears to be on the brink of leaving the club for Nottingham Forest anyway

Callum Wilson has struggled for goals in recent weeks but with Alexander Isak still coming back to fitness, the England international will likely earn another start up front.

Duje Caleta-Car saw red in the first leg for two bookable offences but served his suspension in the weekend’s FA Cup clash, so is available to Nathan Jones should he desire, as is fellow centre-back Jan Bednarek, after his FA Cup ineligibility.

Moussa Djenepo faces a race against time after being clattered by Nick Pope in the first leg, while new signing James Bree isn’t cup-tied and provides another option at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara

Odds (to win in 90 minutes)

Newcastle: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Southampton: 15/2

Prediction

Newcastle 2-1 Southampton