Newcastle can move within one step of their first major domestic trophy for 68 years when they host Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup final on Tuesday evening.

Not since the 1955 FA Cup have the Magpies tasted trophy success at the top level in England but a final at Wembley awaits if they can turn a 1-0 first-leg lead into aggregate victory over the Saints.

A dramatic first leg at St Mary’s a week ago has given Eddie Howe’s side a 1-0 lead to protect on home turf, after Joelinton had one goal disallowed and missed a sitter but eventually legally netted from Alexander Isak’s low cross before Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car was sent off late on.

Nick Pope also produced a couple of world-class saves in the second half to maintain the clean sheet and with the Magpies soaring in the Premier League, Howe has brought the feelgood factor back to St James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second leg:

When is Newcastle vs Southampton

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January.

Is Newcastle vs Southampton on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What happened in the first leg?

Newcastle won 1-0 at St Mary’s with Joelinton scoring the only goal of the game late on, having earlier had a strike ruled out and missing another gilt-edged chance.

What is the team news?

Newcastle could have new signing Anthony Gordon available, although any debut is likely to come from the bench. The Magpies are likely to be without Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett, who are all struggling with injuries, and Shelvey appears to be on the brink of leaving the club for Nottingham Forest anyway

Callum Wilson has struggled for goals in recent weeks but with Alexander Isak still coming back to fitness, the England international will likely earn another start up front.

Duje Caleta-Car saw red in the first leg for two bookable offences but served his suspension in the weekend’s FA Cup clash, so is available to Nathan Jones should he desire, as is fellow centre-back Jan Bednarek, after his FA Cup ineligibility.

Moussa Djenepo faces a race against time after being clattered by Nick Pope in the first leg, while new signing James Bree isn’t cup-tied and provides another option at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara

Odds (to win in 90 minutes)

Newcastle: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Southampton: 15/2

Prediction

Newcastle 2-1 Southampton