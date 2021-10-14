Danny Mills calls for Jose Mourinho to get Newcastle job

Former England international Danny Mills has called for Newcastle United to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager, if Steve Bruce is to be sacked in the wake of the club’s recent takeover.

Last week saw the completion of a £300million deal in which a Saudi Arabian-led consortium bought out Mike Ashley, and it is believed that replacing Bruce in the dugout is high on the agenda for the new owners.

If the former Manchester United defender is indeed fired in the coming weeks – a possibility given Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League, in which they sit 19th – Mourinho should take over from the 60-year-old, according to Mills.

“If you’re talking about being given money to build a team and be relatively successful, I’d go with Mourinho,” Mills told talkSPORT.

“If you give Jose enough money and allow him to what he wants to do, he will guide you to success quicker than probably anyone else.

“Newcastle can go slowly and survive this season, next season finish in the top half, then top six. But if they want to jump from survival to top four, I don’t see anyone better out there than Mourinho to do that.

“You’d have to give him absolute fortunes to buy the players that he wants, but he’s one of the only coaches that could do that.

“He could put a team together next week that will be successful, he could do it in the January transfer window. The football might not be brilliant, but he’ll get you winning games – that’s for sure.”

Newcastle’s next fixture is on Sunday as they face Tottenham, Mourinho’s last club, in the Premier League.

Mourinho, who has previously managed Man United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto, was sacked by Spurs late last season.

He took over at Roma this summer and has the Italian club sitting fourth in Serie A, six points off leaders Napoli.